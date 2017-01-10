बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
नर्सरी दाखिला: ईडब्ल्यूएस के लिए ये है हेल्पलाइन
Updated Tue, 10 Jan 2017 10:43 PM IST
nursery admission
PC: अमर उजाला
निजी स्कूलों में ईडब्ल्यूएस व डीजी (आर्थिक रूप से कमजोर वर्ग व वंचित वर्ग) के लिए नर्सरी में दाखिला प्रक्रिया के दौरान अभिभावकों को परेशानी से बचाने के लिए सरकार ने हेल्पलाइन की शुरुआत की है।
हेल्पलाइन के लिए शिक्षा निदेशालय ने दो नंबर भी जारी किए हैं। इसके अलावा एक लिंक भी उपलब्ध कराया गया है। इस लिंक के माध्यम से भी अभिभावक शिकायत दर्ज करा सकते हैं।
शिक्षा निदेशालय से प्राप्त जानकारी के अनुसार किसी प्रकार की शिकायत या समस्या के समाधान के लिए दूरभाष नंबर 8800355192 व 8800355146 जारी किया गया है।
इन नंबरों पर सोमवार से शुक्रवार तक सुबह 10 बजे से सायं पांच बजे के मध्य संपर्क किया जा सकता है। इसके अलावा अभिभावक अपनी शिकायत या प्रश्न http://doepvt.delhi.gov.in पर अपलोड कर सकते हैं। वहीं निदेशालय ने स्कूलों को साफ कर दिया है कि यदि अभिभावक स्कूल से फॉर्म लेना चाहता है तो स्कूल ईडब्ल्यूएस व वंचित वर्ग को फॉर्म नि:शुल्क उपलब्ध कराएंगे।
