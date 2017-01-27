बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बजट 2017: महिलाओं को ये हैं बजट से उम्मीदें
Updated Fri, 27 Jan 2017 06:47 PM IST
पिछले कई दिनों से पेट्रोलियम प्रॉडक्ट के दामों में बढ़ोतरी देखने को मिल रही है। इससे आम आदमी का बजट तो बिगड़ गया है, खासकर महिलाओं को घर का बजट बनाने में भी काफी दिक्कतों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है।
महिलाओं के लिए घर का बजट इसलिए बिगड़ रहा है, क्योंकि एलपीजी सिलेंडर और पाइप नेचुरल गैस (पीएनजी) के दाम भी हर महीने बढ़ रहे हैं। इससे महिलाओं की रसोई में आग लगी हुई है।
पहले जहां सब्सिडी वाला सिलेंडर 400 रुपये का आता था, वो अब 600 रुपये का हो गया है। महिलाओं को आशा है कि वित्त मंत्री इनके दामों में कमी कर सकते हैं।
इसके अलावा कामकाजी महिलाओं की मांग है कि टैक्स स्लैब में उनको ज्यादा राहत मिले। अभी महिलाओं के लिए अलग से कोई टैक्स स्लैब नहीं घोषित होता है। कामकाजी महिलाओं की यह मांग काफी पुरानी है और उन्हे उम्मीद है कि इस बार के बजट में वित्त मंत्री इस बात की घोषणा करेंगे।
शुक्रवार, 27 जनवरी 2017
शुक्रवार, 27 जनवरी 2017
शुक्रवार, 27 जनवरी 2017
शुक्रवार, 27 जनवरी 2017
शुक्रवार, 27 जनवरी 2017
बजट 2017: पुरुषों को ये हैं बजट से उम्मीदें
शुक्रवार, 27 जनवरी 2017
शुक्रवार, 27 जनवरी 2017
शुक्रवार, 27 जनवरी 2017
शुक्रवार, 27 जनवरी 2017
