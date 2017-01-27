आपका शहर Close

बजट 2017: पुरुषों को ये हैं बजट से उम्मीदें

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Fri, 27 Jan 2017 06:52 PM IST
These are the expectation of men from this year budget
इस बार के बजट में वित्त मंत्री इनकम टैक्स एक्ट में मिलने वाले होम लोन अमाउंट में बढ़ोतरी करने की घोषणा कर सकते हैं। इसके साथ होम लोन पर लगने वाले 2 लाख रुपये के इंटरेस्ट में भी बढ़ोतरी करेंगे। अभी इस पर छूट तब मिलती है, जब व्यक्ति को घर या फ्लैट का पजेशन मिल जाता है।
टैक्स भरने वाले एक आम का कहना है कि घर मिलने में  7 से 8 साल की देरी हो जाती है, तो इतने सालों तक छूट का लाभ नहीं मिलता है। ऐसे में वित्त मंत्री को इस बार के बजट में पहली ईएमआई  से इस तरह की छूट देने की घोषणा करें जिससे ईएमआई का बोझ कुछ कम हो सके।

नोटबंदी से परेशान हुए आम आदमी की एक मांग यह भी है कि इनकम टैक्स के स्लैब में 2.5 लाख की बढ़ोतरी महंगाई को देखते हुए काफी कम है। इसको बढ़ाकर के कम से कम 5 लाख रुपये कर देना चाहिए।

इससे परिवार का मुखिया ज्यादा पैसे सेव कर लेगा, जिससे उसको इन्वेस्ट करने के ऑप्शन काफी बढ़ जाएंगे। अभी लोग इतनी कम लिमिट होने के कारण ज्यादा पैसा सेव नहीं कर पाते हैं, क्योंकि उनका अधिकांश पैसा टैक्स चुकाने में चला जाता है।
