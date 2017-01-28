बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
देश में चीनी की कोई कमी नहीं, अफवाह फैलाने की कोशिश
Updated Sat, 28 Jan 2017 12:35 PM IST
भारतीय चीनी मिल संघ (इस्मा) ने कहा है कि कुछ लोग अपने निजी हित को साधने के लिए चीनी के उत्पादन व खपत को लेकर भ्रांति फैला रहे हैं ताकि चीनी का मजबूरन आयात शुरू हो सके।
इस्मा की अध्यक्ष टी. सरिता रेड्डी ने बताया कि गन्ने के रकबे को लेकर उपग्रह से प्राप्त चित्रों के आधार पर इस्मा ने यह निष्कर्ष निकाला है कि चालू चीनी सीजन में चीनी का उत्पादन 213 लाख टन रहेगा। चीनी के कुल उत्पादन के मामले में इस्मा के सदस्यों की बैठक गत 25 जनवरी को की गई।
नरम रही चीनी की मांग
उन्होंने बताया कि पिछले साल अक्तूबर-दिसंबर में चीनी की वास्तविक बिक्री व जनवरी में चीनी की बिक्री के रुख को देखते हुए पेय पदार्थ व मिठाई निर्माताओं की तरफ से चीनी की मांग नरम रही है। ऐसे में चालू चीनी सीजन में घरेलू स्तर पर चीनी की खपत 242 लाख टन रहने का अनुमान लगाया गया है।
अभी है 77.5 लाख टन चीनी का स्टॉक
पिछले चीनी सीजन का स्टॉक 77.5 लाख टन है। इस प्रकार चालू चीनी सीजन में चीनी की किसी प्रकार की कमी नहीं है और चीनी के आयात की भी आवश्यकता नहीं है। रेड्डी के मुताबिक कुछ लोग अपने निजी हित को साधने के लिए चीनी की कमी की अफवाह फैला रहे हैं।
बेवजह मिल रही है चीनी को मजबूती
चीनी को लेकर इस प्रकार के बयान बगैर किसी विश्लेषण के दिए जा रहे हैं। इस प्रकार के बयान से बाजार में चीनी के दाम को बेवजह मजबूती मिल रही है और चीनी बाजार में उतार-चढ़ाव की स्थिति है।
इस्मा का कहना है कि अगले साल गन्ने व चीनी के उत्पादन में फिर से बढ़ोतरी का अनुमान है। ऐसे में अनावश्यक रूप से चीनी के आयात की आवश्यकता नहीं है।
फिलहाल चीनी के आयात पर 40 फीसदी का शुल्क है और चीनी की कीमत में बढ़ोतरी की स्थिति में आयात शुल्क कम करने पर विचार किया जा सकता है।
