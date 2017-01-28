आपका शहर Close

देश में चीनी की कोई कमी नहीं, अफवाह फैलाने की कोशिश

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Sat, 28 Jan 2017 12:35 PM IST
Sugar stock is there of last season, so no need for import

wef

भारतीय चीनी मिल संघ (इस्मा) ने कहा है कि कुछ लोग अपने निजी हित को साधने के लिए चीनी के उत्पादन व खपत को लेकर भ्रांति फैला रहे हैं ताकि चीनी का मजबूरन आयात शुरू हो सके।
इस्मा की अध्यक्ष टी. सरिता रेड्डी ने बताया कि गन्ने के रकबे को लेकर उपग्रह से प्राप्त चित्रों के आधार पर इस्मा ने यह निष्कर्ष निकाला है कि चालू चीनी सीजन में चीनी का उत्पादन 213 लाख टन रहेगा। चीनी के कुल उत्पादन के मामले में इस्मा के सदस्यों की बैठक गत 25 जनवरी को की गई। 

नरम रही चीनी की मांग

उन्होंने बताया कि पिछले साल अक्तूबर-दिसंबर में चीनी की वास्तविक बिक्री व जनवरी में चीनी की बिक्री के रुख को देखते हुए पेय पदार्थ व मिठाई निर्माताओं की तरफ से चीनी की मांग नरम रही है। ऐसे में चालू चीनी सीजन में घरेलू स्तर पर चीनी की खपत 242 लाख टन रहने का अनुमान लगाया गया है। 
अभी है 77.5 लाख टन चीनी का स्टॉक
