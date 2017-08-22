बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बाबा रामदेव की पतजंलि को मिलने वाली है कड़ी टक्कर, ऑर्ट ऑफ लिविंग खोलेगा रिटेल स्टोर
की पतजंलि को जल्द ही रिटेल मार्केट में एक और बाबा के संस्थान से कड़ी टक्कर मिलने वाली है।
आर्ट ऑफ लिविंग
के संस्थापक श्री श्री रविशंकर जल्द ही पूरे देश में अपने एक हजार से ज्यादा रिटेल स्टोर खोलने जा रहे हैं, जिनमें दवाईयों के अलावा डेली यूज का सामान भी मिलेगा। इसमें साबुन से लेकर टूथपेस्ट, आटा, शैम्पू जैसे आयुर्वेदिक तरीके से तैयार सामान मिलेगा।
रिटेल स्टोर के अलाव श्री श्री रविशंकर पतजंलि के मॉडल पर चलते हुए अपने क्लिनिक और उपचार केंद्र भी खोलेंगे जहां लोगों की बीमारियों इलाज भी किया जाएगा।
पहले मिलेंगे ये सामान
आर्ट ऑफ लिविंग श्री श्री तत्वा के नाम से अपने ब्रांडेड रिटेल स्टोर खोलेगा। शुरुआत में इनमें जो सामान मिलेगा, उसमें टूथपेस्ट, डिटर्जेंट पाउडर, घी और कुकीज शामिल होंगे। इससे पहले आर्ट ऑफ लिविंग हेल्थ ड्रिंक, साबुन, धूप-बत्ती और मसाले 2003 से मार्डन रिटेल स्टोर और ऑनलाइन बेच रहा था। लेकिन अब यह कंपनी 300 से ज्यादा उत्पाद बेचेगा। कंपनी इसके लिए पूरे देश में अपनी तीन फैक्ट्रियां खोलेगी।
