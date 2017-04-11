आपका शहर Close

अब पटरियों पर अपनी निजी मालगाड़ी दौडाएंगी प्राइवेट कंपनियां

Updated Tue, 11 Apr 2017 06:32 PM IST
Soon corporates to run freight trains

frieght rail

अब वह दिन दूर नहीं जब आपको कॉर्पोरेट घरानों की मालगाड़ियां दौड़ती नजर आएं। दरअसल भारतीय रेल जल्द निजी कंपनियों को अपनी खुद की मालगाड़ी चलाने की इजाजत दे सकती है।
इन गाड़ियों के लिए कंपनियों को खुद ही के टर्मिनल का उपयोग करना होगा। सरकार के इस कदम से भारतीय रेल की एकाग्रिता कम होगी। रेलवे के अधिकारी के अनुसार सीमेंट,स्टील,ऑटो,लोजिस्टिक जैसी कंपनियों ने अपनी रेल चलाने की इजाजत मांगी है। निजी क्षेत्र के इस मैदान में कूदने से 20 से 25 मिलियन टन की भार क्षमता में बढ़ोतरी होगी। अधिकारी ने बताया की ये प्रयोग सफल होने पर यात्री गाड़ियों को भी निजी ऑपरेटरों द्वारा चलाया जा सकता है।

गौरतलब है कि टाटा स्टील,अदानी एग्रो और कृभको के अपने खुद के टर्मिनल मौजूद हैं। रेलवे ने 55 निजी ऑपरेटरों के टर्मिनल की 5000 करोड़ के निवेश से इजाजत दे दी है। स्कीम के तहत कंपनियों को अपनी मालगाड़ी चलानी होगी और रेलवे इसको चलाएगी। जबकि कंपिनयों को ट्रेक के रखरखाव का खर्च देना होगा।
indian rail suresh prabhu new frieght rail policy

