OYO रूम में सॉफ्टबैंक ने किया 250 मिलियन डॉलर का निवेश, फ्लिपकार्ट के बाद दूसरा बड़ा इन्वेस्टमेंट
Updated Fri, 08 Sep 2017 11:19 AM IST
OYO Rooms
ऐप के जरिए पब्लिक को बजट होटल की सर्विस प्रोवाइड करने वाली कंपनी
OYO
रूम में जापान के
सॉफ्टबैंक
ने 250 मिलियन डॉलर का निवेश किया है। सॉफ्टबैंक का भारत में यह फ्लिपकार्ट के बाद दूसरा सबसे बड़ा निवेश है।
सॉफ्टबैंक ने भारत में स्टार्टअप कंपनियों के लिए 93 बिलियन डॉलर का विजन फंड रखा है। इससे पहले 2015 में सॉफ्टबैंक ने सबसे पहले ओयो में पहली बार इन्वेस्टमेंट किया था।
हीरो इंटरप्राइज ने भी किया ओयो में निवेश
सुनील कांत मुंजाल के नेतृत्व वाली हीरो इंटरप्राइज ने भी सॉफ्टबैंक के बाद इसमें निवेश किया है। इस निवेश के बाद ओयो की वैल्यू 850 मिलियन डॉलर के करीब हो गई है। यह पिछले साल की वैल्यू से डबल है।
27 से 42 फीसदी हुई सॉफ्टबैंक की हिस्सेदारी
इस निवेश के बाद सॉफ्टबैंक की ओयो में हिस्सेदारी 27 फीसदी से बढ़कर के 42 फीसदी हो गई है। सॉफ्टबैंक विजन फंड के सीईओ राजीव मिश्रा ने एक अंग्रेजी अखबार को दिए इंटरव्यू में कहा था कि वो ओयो को अंतर्राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर ले जाना चाहते है।
ओयो के सीईओ और फाउंडर रीतेश अग्रवाल ने कहा कि वो इस कैपिटल का इस्तेमाल भारत के छोटे शहरों के अलावा दक्षिण एशिया में भी होटलों के साथ टाईअप करेगा।
