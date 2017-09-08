Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

OYO रूम में सॉफ्टबैंक ने किया 250 मिलियन डॉलर का निवेश, फ्लिपकार्ट के बाद दूसरा बड़ा इन्वेस्टमेंट

amarujala.com- Presented By: अनंत पालीवाल

Updated Fri, 08 Sep 2017 11:19 AM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
softbank invest 250 million dollar in oyo rooms, second big investment after flipkart

OYO Rooms

ऐप के जरिए पब्लिक को बजट होटल की सर्विस प्रोवाइड करने वाली कंपनी OYO रूम में जापान के सॉफ्टबैंक ने 250 मिलियन डॉलर का निवेश किया है। सॉफ्टबैंक का भारत में यह फ्लिपकार्ट के बाद दूसरा सबसे बड़ा निवेश है।
सॉफ्टबैंक ने भारत में स्टार्टअप कंपनियों के लिए 93 बिलियन डॉलर का विजन फंड रखा है। इससे पहले 2015 में सॉफ्टबैंक ने सबसे पहले ओयो में पहली बार इन्वेस्टमेंट किया था। 

हीरो इंटरप्राइज ने भी किया ओयो में निवेश
सुनील कांत मुंजाल के नेतृत्व वाली हीरो इंटरप्राइज ने भी सॉफ्टबैंक के बाद इसमें निवेश किया है। इस निवेश के बाद ओयो की वैल्यू 850 मिलियन डॉलर के करीब हो गई है। यह पिछले साल की वैल्यू से डबल है।

27 से 42 फीसदी हुई सॉफ्टबैंक की हिस्सेदारी
इस निवेश के बाद सॉफ्टबैंक की ओयो में हिस्सेदारी 27 फीसदी से बढ़कर के 42 फीसदी हो गई है। सॉफ्टबैंक विजन फंड के सीईओ राजीव मिश्रा ने एक अंग्रेजी अखबार को दिए इंटरव्यू में कहा था कि वो ओयो को अंतर्राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर ले जाना चाहते है।

ओयो के सीईओ और फाउंडर रीतेश अग्रवाल ने कहा कि वो इस कैपिटल का इस्तेमाल भारत के छोटे शहरों के अलावा दक्षिण एशिया में भी होटलों के साथ टाईअप करेगा। 

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Amarujala Hindi News APP
Get all Business News in Hindi related to stock exchange, sensex news, finance, breaking news from share market news in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Business and more Hindi News.

  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

softbank oyo rooms startup flipkart More ...

स्पॉटलाइट

गणेश उत्सव में साड़ी में दिखीं ऐश्वर्या अब हुईं बोल्ड, मैगजीन के लिए करवाया फोटोशूट

  • शुक्रवार, 8 सितंबर 2017
  • +
aishwarya rai bachchan photo shoot for Grazia magazine

इस शख्स के शरीर में दिखा शीशे का कप, लोग पूछ रहे हैं- 'कैसे घुस गई इतनी बड़ी चीज?'

  • शुक्रवार, 8 सितंबर 2017
  • +
Glass Cup found inside man body in china

16 की उम्र में 15 साल बड़े सेक्रेटरी से आशा को हुआ था प्यार, फिर 7 साल छोटे आरडी बर्मन से की थी शादी

  • शुक्रवार, 8 सितंबर 2017
  • +
asha bhosle bithday special story and her unknown facts

Happy B'day: आशा भोसले की जादुई आवाज के पीछे छिपे हैं कई दर्द भरे किस्से

  • गुरुवार, 7 सितंबर 2017
  • +
Asha Bhosle: A rare personality of positivity with several personal tragedies

'किन्नर' बन लोगों में खौफ पैदा कर गया था ये विलेन, इस वजह से हो गई थी मौत

  • शुक्रवार, 8 सितंबर 2017
  • +
sadashiv amrapurkar is the best villain of bollywood industry

जबर ख़बर

पिता जज थे बेटा बना वकील, 628 को उम्रकैद, 37 को दिलाई फांसी की सजा
Read More

पाकिस्तान को फटकार

अमेरिका ने पाकिस्तान को लगाई फटकार, कहा- आतंकी संगठनों पर नजरिया बदलें-कार्रवाई करें

America said, Pakistan must change approach towards terror groups, take decisive action

Most Read

यूपी में CNG के दाम बढ़े, मिलेगी दिल्ली से 10 रुपये किलो ज्यादा महंगी

CNG price increases in UP by by Rs 3.52 per kg, IGL announced the hike
  • रविवार, 3 सितंबर 2017
  • +

बस और ट्रेन का टिकट खरीदने के लिए अनिवार्य होगा डिजिटल पेमेंट

rail, bus ticket can be purchased only through digital means, new scheme to be launched on october 2
  • शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
  • +

इंफोसिस के पूर्व चेयरमैन शीषशायी ने कहा- नारायण मूर्ति लगाते हैं झूठे आरोप

infosys ex- board members says, narayana murthy charges slanderous
  • शनिवार, 2 सितंबर 2017
  • +

राइट टू प्राइवेसीः इस तरह बदल जाएगी आपकी जिंदगी, जानें SC के फैसले की 5 बड़ी बातें

supreme court verdict will now barred companies, agencies to leak your personal detail
  • गुरुवार, 24 अगस्त 2017
  • +

32 हजार फ्लैट्स खरीदारों पर संकट,दिवालिया घोषित होगी जेपी इंफ्राटेक

National Company Law Tribunal classified Jaypee Infratech as an insolvent company
  • गुरुवार, 10 अगस्त 2017
  • +

डोकलाम विवाद, कम बिक्री के चलते OPPO, VIVO के चीनी कर्मचारियों ने भारत छोड़ा

400 chinese expact of vivo and oppo leaves india after doklam crisis and lowest sale
  • सोमवार, 28 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Shamsher was chanting gayatri mantra in the last minute
काव्य चर्चा

"शमशेर बहादुर सिंह ने अंतिम सांस गायत्री मंत्र के साथ ली"

famous poem of Bahadur Shah zafar
इरशाद

हिंदुस्तान में 'दफ़्न' न होने के अफ़सोस को बयां करती बहादुर शाह ज़फ़र की ग़ज़ल

Dehleez
मेरे अल्फाज़

हमारी पाठक यश किरण की सपनों और दहलीज़ की जद्दोजहद बयां करती उम्दा कविता

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
हर मामले में दो कदम आगे है चीन,फिर भी भारत देगा कड़ी टक्कर

हर मामले में दो कदम आगे है चीन,फिर भी भारत देगा कड़ी टक्कर

युद्ध हुआ तो भारत के सामने घुटने टेक देगी पाकिस्तान की सेना

युद्ध हुआ तो भारत के सामने घुटने टेक देगी पाकिस्तान की सेना

जज साहब सुना रहे थे सजा, कोर्ट में खड़ा मुस्कुरा रहा था डॉन अबू सलेम

जज साहब सुना रहे थे सजा, कोर्ट में खड़ा मुस्कुरा रहा था डॉन अबू सलेम

पिता जज थे बेटा बना वकील, 628 को उम्रकैद, 37 को दिलाई फांसी की सजा

पिता जज थे बेटा बना वकील, 628 को उम्रकैद, 37 को दिलाई फांसी की सजा

Your Story has been saved!