GST: स्नैपडील ने शुरू की मानसून सेल, मिल रहा है 80% तक डिस्काउंट
Updated Wed, 14 Jun 2017 03:10 PM IST
1 जुलाई से लागू होने वाले गुड्स एंड सर्विस टैक्स के लागू होने से पहले ई-कॉमर्स कंपनियां अपने पुराने स्टॉक पर काफी छूट दे रही हैं। अमेजन और फ्लिपकार्ट ने जहां पहले से ही अपनी सेल शुरू कर दी थी, वहीं अब एक और कंपनी स्नैपडील ने भी दो दिन के लिए मानसून सेल ऑफर निकाला है।
इस ऑफर के तहत 14 और 15 जून को सामान खरीदने पर 80 फीसदी तक डिस्काउंट मिल रहा है। यह डिस्काउंट कपड़ों, मोबाइल फोन, होम अप्लाइंसेस और अन्य इलेक्ट्रोनिक उत्पादों पर मिल रहा है। इसके साथ ही स्मार्टफोन, लैपटॉप, हार्ड ड्राइव, DSLR कैमरा, प्रिंटर, एलईडी टीवी, होम थियेटर और स्मार्टफोन एसेसरीज पर मिल रहा है।
ये है डिस्काउंट के बाद प्राइस
स्नैपडील पर जिन प्रोडक्ट्स की सेल लगी हुई है उनमें 32 जीबी का आईफोन 6 केवल 27841 रुपये में मिल रहा है। वैसे इसकी एमआरपी 42 हजार रुपये है। वहीं LeEco Le2 9999 रुपये में मिल रहा है और मोटो जी टर्बो 9000 रुपये में सेल के तहत मिल रहा है।
