शेयर बाजार में दिखी 255 अंकों की उछाल, निफ्टी हुआ 9657.55 पर हुआ बंद
{"_id":"5947c2224f1c1bc90d8b4958","slug":"sensex-nifty-closes-on-a-positive-note-on-monday","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0940 255 \u0905\u0902\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0909\u091b\u093e\u0932, \u0928\u093f\u092b\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u0906 9657.55 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u092c\u0902\u0926","category":{"title":"Business","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0930\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0930","slug":"business"}}
Updated Mon, 19 Jun 2017 05:53 PM IST
शेयर मार्केट में आया तगड़ा उछाल
हफ्ते के पहले कारोबारी दिन में शेयर बाजार में अच्छा उछाल देखने को मिला है। बॉम्बे स्टॉक एक्सचेंज का सेंसेक्स और नेशनल स्टॉक एक्सचेंज का निफ्टी दोनों जहां सुबह तेजी के साथ खुले थे, वहीं शाम को बंद होते वक्त भी सेंसेक्स 355 अंकों के उछाल के साथ 31312 अंक पर बंद हुआ।
वहीं निफ्टी में भी तेजी देखी गई और यह 9,673.30 अंक की उंचाई को छूने के बाद 69.50 अंक या 0.72 प्रतिशत की बढ़त के साथ 9,657.55 अंक पर बंद हुआ। बैंकिंग शेयरों जैसे कि एसबीआई, एक्सिस बैंक, एचडीएफसी बैंक और आईसीआईसीआई बैंक के शेयरों में 1.94 फिसदी तक का लाभ देखने को मिला। निफ्टी के बैंक इंडेक्स ने पहली बार 2300 के स्तर को पार किया।
निफ्टी50 पर 33 स्टॉक्स बढ़त और 17 स्टॉक्स गिरावट के साथ बंद हुए, जबकि एक स्टॉक बिना बदलाव के बंद हुआ।
मार्केट में इसलिए दिखी तेजी
शुक्रवार को अमेरिकी बाजार के रिकॉर्ड स्तर पर बंद होने के बाद एशियाई बाजारों में तेजी आई जिसका असर घरेलू स्टॉक मार्केट पर दिखा। इसके अलावा GST काउंसिल के ट्रेडर्स को रिटर्न फाइल करने के लिए जीएसटी लागू होने के बाद शुरूआती दो महीनों की छूट देने से भी स्टॉक मार्केट में तेजी दर्ज की गई।
स्पॉटलाइट
