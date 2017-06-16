बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
मार्केट में उतार-चढ़ावः सेंसेक्स में दिखी गिरावट तो निफ्टी 10 अंक की बढ़त से हुआ बंद
Updated Fri, 16 Jun 2017 04:46 PM IST
शेयर बाजार में गिरावट
शुक्रवार को हफ्ते के आखिरी कारोबार के दिन शेयर मार्केट में उतार-चढ़ाव देखने को मिला। जहां सेंसेक्स में 19 अंकों की गिरावट देखने को मिली, तो निफ्टी 10 अंकों की बढ़त के साथ 9600 पर बंद हुआ।
सुबह अच्छी शुरूआत के साथ खुले मार्केट में दिन भर उथल-पुथल का दौर रहा। बॉम्बे स्टॉक एक्सचेंज के मिडकैप और स्मॉलकैप शेयरों में थोड़ी खरीदारी देखने को मिली थी। बीएसई का मिडकैप इंडेक्स 0.2 फीसदी तक बढ़कर 14807 के स्तर पर बंद हुआ है।
निफ्टी के मिडकैप 100 इंडेक्स में 0.1 फीसदी की मामूली बढ़त दर्ज की गई है। बीएसई का स्मॉलकैप इंडेक्स 0.15 फीसदी तक बढ़कर बंद हुआ है।
