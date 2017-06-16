आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

मार्केट में उतार-चढ़ावः सेंसेक्स में दिखी गिरावट तो निफ्टी 10 अंक की बढ़त से हुआ बंद

amarujala.com- Presented by: अनंत पालीवाल

Updated Fri, 16 Jun 2017 04:46 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
sensex, nifty closes in flat on last day of week

शेयर बाजार में गिरावट PC: self

शुक्रवार को हफ्ते के आखिरी कारोबार के दिन शेयर मार्केट में उतार-चढ़ाव देखने को मिला। जहां सेंसेक्स में 19 अंकों की गिरावट देखने को मिली, तो निफ्टी 10 अंकों की बढ़त के साथ 9600 पर बंद हुआ।  
सुबह अच्छी शुरूआत के साथ खुले मार्केट में दिन भर उथल-पुथल का दौर रहा। बॉम्बे स्टॉक एक्सचेंज के मिडकैप और स्मॉलकैप शेयरों में थोड़ी खरीदारी देखने को मिली थी। बीएसई का मिडकैप इंडेक्स 0.2 फीसदी तक बढ़कर 14807 के स्तर पर बंद हुआ है।

निफ्टी के मिडकैप 100 इंडेक्स में 0.1 फीसदी की मामूली बढ़त दर्ज की गई है। बीएसई का स्मॉलकैप इंडेक्स 0.15 फीसदी तक बढ़कर बंद हुआ है।
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

sensex nifty bse nse More ...

स्पॉटलाइट

अपने में ही खोए-खोए रहते हैं ये 4 राशि वाले, नहीं बताते दिल की बात

  • शुक्रवार, 16 जून 2017
  • +
hide a certain aspect these two zodiac sign

30 किलो वजन घटाकर स्लिम-ट्रिम हुईं संजय दत्त की बेटी त्रिशाला, विदेश में खूब कमा रहीं नाम

  • शुक्रवार, 16 जून 2017
  • +
sanjay dutt daughter trishala dutt now fat to fit

Jharkhand Board Results 2017 : कल सुबह निकलेगा रिजल्ट, ऐसे करें चेक

  • शुक्रवार, 16 जून 2017
  • +
Jharkhand Board Results 2017 will be declared tomarrow morning check here

पांच साल बड़ी हीरोइन के प्यार में पड़ा भाग्यश्री का बेटा, जल्द करेगा डेब्यू

  • शुक्रवार, 16 जून 2017
  • +
actress bhagyashree son abhimanyu dassani dating with sonal chauhan

लंबे नाखून खोल देते हैं व्यक्तित्व के छिपे राज, यूं पहचानें किसी को

  • शुक्रवार, 16 जून 2017
  • +
know what your long nails predict about yourself

जबर ख़बर

मुंबई ब्लास्टः 12 ने किए थे 12 धमाके, 48 साल बाद पहली बार हुआ था RDX का इस्तेमाल
Read More

डिफॉल्टर खाताधारकों पर शिकंजा

12 खाताधारकों के पास बैंकों के 2 लाख करोड़ बकाया

RBI lists 12 NPA accounts for insolvency proceedings

Most Read

GST: अचार और स्कूल बैग समेत 66 चीजें हो जाएंगी सस्ती

Rate of 28% will be maintained for all cinema tickets above Rs. 100, Says FM Arun Jaitley
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +

1 जुलाई से पैन और आयकर रिटर्न के लिए आधार अनिवार्य

Jul 1 onwards,anyone eligible to obtain Aadhaar must quote their Aadhaar for applying PAN-CBDT
  • रविवार, 11 जून 2017
  • +

रोज पेट्रोल के दाम तय करने के विरोध में पम्प मालिक, 16 जून को पूरे देश में करेंगे हड़ताल

dealers will observe'no purchase no sale'on 16/6-Fed of All Ind Petroleum Traders
  • शनिवार, 10 जून 2017
  • +

GST के बाद महंगी हो सकती है IIT और PMT की कोचिंग

 Coaching of IIT, PMT will be expensive, Gst Will Rolls Out In July
  • रविवार, 11 जून 2017
  • +

GST: दवाएं भी हो जाएंगी महंगी, 5 से 18 फीसदी तक लगेगा टैक्स

life saving drugs will become costlier once the gst will rolls out in july
  • शनिवार, 10 जून 2017
  • +

नीति आयोग ने 15 दिन में तैयार किया एयर इंडिया के मेकओवर का ब्लू प्रिंट

niti ayog readies blue print for disinvestment in air india in just 15 days
  • शनिवार, 10 जून 2017
  • +
Live-TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
मैदान में धोनी के 'चक्रव्यूह' ने किया तमीम का काम तमाम

मैदान में धोनी के 'चक्रव्यूह' ने किया तमीम का काम तमाम

विराट के नाम एक और विश्व रिकॉर्ड, दादा, सचिन और एबी को पीछे छोड़ा

विराट के नाम एक और विश्व रिकॉर्ड, दादा, सचिन और एबी को पीछे छोड़ा

मुंबई के वो ...'अबू सलेम', जिनके गुनाहों से कांपा भारत

मुंबई के वो ...'अबू सलेम', जिनके गुनाहों से कांपा भारत

पेशी पर निकला डॉन और ट्रेन में रचा ली शादी, कोर्ट ने नापा

पेशी पर निकला डॉन और ट्रेन में रचा ली शादी, कोर्ट ने नापा