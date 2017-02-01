आपका शहर Close

2017 के बजट में महिलाओं को मिले ये खास तोहफे

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Wed, 01 Feb 2017 01:19 PM IST
rural women will get these benefit in budget

लेडीज

ग्रामीण इलाकों में रहने वाली महिलाओं के लिए वित्त मंत्री ने अपने बजट भाषण में यह घोषणाएं की हैंः-
- महिला शक्तिकेंद्र का होगा गांव के आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों में निर्माण

- 6000 रुपये गर्भवती महिलाओं के लिए 

- अफोर्डेबबल हाउसिंग में महिलाओं को मिलेगी प्राथमिकता  

- नेशनल हाउसिंग बैंक का गठन, महिलाओं को मिलेगा आसानी से लोन

- महिलाओं के लिए हेल्थ वैलनेस सेंटर बनेंगे स्वास्थ्य उप केंद्रो में
