2017 के बजट में महिलाओं को मिले ये खास तोहफे
Updated Wed, 01 Feb 2017 01:19 PM IST
लेडीज
ग्रामीण इलाकों में रहने वाली महिलाओं के लिए वित्त मंत्री ने अपने बजट भाषण में यह घोषणाएं की हैंः-
- महिला शक्तिकेंद्र का होगा गांव के आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों में निर्माण
- 6000 रुपये गर्भवती महिलाओं के लिए
- अफोर्डेबबल हाउसिंग में महिलाओं को मिलेगी प्राथमिकता
- नेशनल हाउसिंग बैंक का गठन, महिलाओं को मिलेगा आसानी से लोन
- महिलाओं के लिए हेल्थ वैलनेस सेंटर बनेंगे स्वास्थ्य उप केंद्रो में
शुक्रवार, 27 जनवरी 2017
