गूगल पर 1.1 अरब डॉलर जुर्माना ठोकेगा यूरोपीय संघ, बाजार पर कब्जा करने की कोशिश का आरोप
Updated Sat, 17 Jun 2017 10:13 PM IST
गूगल
PC: Google
यूरोपीय संघ (ईयू) गूगल पर अपने सर्च इंजन का दुरुपयोग कर बाजार पर कब्जा जमाने के आरोपों में भारी जुर्माना लगा सकता है। गूगल पर यूरोपीय यूनियन 1.1 अरब डॉलर का रेकॉर्ड जुर्माना लगाने की तैयारी में है।
गार्जियन के मुताबिक, यूरोपीय संघ के अधिकारी अगले कुछ समय में गूगल के दोषी होने की सार्वजनिक घोषणा कर सकते हैं। रिपोर्ट में कहा गया है कि गूगल ने सर्च इंजन के माध्यम से बाजार को प्रभावित किया, जिसकी वजह से उसके प्रतिद्वंदियों को खासा नुकसान पहुंचा।
जांच में यह भी सामने आया है कि गूगल ने गलत तरीके से अपनी वेबसाइटों पर से प्रतिद्वंदी वेबसाइटों तक पहुंचने से लोगों को रोका था। हालांकि यूरोपीय संघ पर आरोप लगते रहे हैं कि वो अमेरिकी टेक कंपनियों पर जरूरत से ज्यादा कठोर रहा है।
गूगल ने कहा है कि वो अपने खिलाफ आरोपों की सुनवाई के लिए तैयार है। वो अदालत में अपना बचाव करेगा।
