RBI ने जारी किए नोटबंदी के आंकड़े, बैंकों को नहीं मिले सिर्फ 1.3 फीसदी पुराने नोट

Updated Wed, 30 Aug 2017 06:51 PM IST

Updated Wed, 30 Aug 2017 06:51 PM IST
RBI Report: 99% of denotified currency back after demonetisation
भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक (आरबीआई) ने बुधवार को नोटबंदी के आंकड़े जारी कर दिए। आरबीआई ने वार्षिक रिपोर्ट 2016-17 में बताया गया कि नोटबंदी के बाद 1000 रुपए के 8.9 करोड़ नोट वापस नहीं आए। 
 


आरबीआई ने यह भी बताया कि इस दौरान कुल 99 फीसदी नोट वापस आए जिनकी वैल्यू 15.44 लाख करोड़ है। जिसका मतलब साफ है कि नोटबंदी के बाद सिस्टम का लगभग सारा पैसा बैंकों में वापस आ गया।​ वहीं नोटबंदी के बाद नए नोटों की छपाई पर हुए खर्च के बारे में बताया कि इन्हें छापने में अब तक सरकार के 7,965 करोड़ रुपए खर्च हो चुके हैं।
 

गौरतलब है कि प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने पिछले साल 8 नवंबर को 500 व 1,000 रुपये के नोटों को चलन से बाहर करने का निर्णय लिया था। जिसके संदर्भ में आरबीआई ने कहा कि नोटबंदी की प्रक्रिया बेहद जटिल और चुनौतीपूर्ण थी।

पढ़ें- सितंबर से मार्केट में आएगा 200 रुपये का नोट, सरकार ने जारी किया नोटिफिकेशन    

बता दें कि नोटबंदी के बाद से ही सरकार पर इन आंकड़ों के खुलासे को लेकर दबाव बनाया जा रहा था। जिसपर आरबीआई की तरफ से कई बार बयान भी जारी कर कहा गया था कि इन आंकड़ों के बारे में कोई जानकारी नहीं, लेकिन आखिरकार आज बैंक ने यह आंकड़े जारी कर दिए।
 

