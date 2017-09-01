Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

डिजिटल तरीके से अनिवार्य होगा रेल, बस का टिकट खरीदना, 2 अक्टूबर से लॉन्च हो सकती है स्कीम

amarujala.com- Presented by: अनंत पालीवाल

Updated Fri, 01 Sep 2017 11:19 AM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
rail, bus ticket can be purchased only through digital means, new scheme to be launched on october 2

2 अक्टूबर से बस, रेलवे का टिकट खरीदने, हाउस टैक्स का पेमेंट आदि करने के लिए आपको नगद पैसा रखने की जरुरत नहीं पड़ेगी। इसके लिए आपको डिजिटल तरीके से पेमेंट करना होगा। इतना ही नहीं केंद्र सरकार अपने सभी विभाग और उन एजेंसियों को भी डिजिटल पेमेंट लेना जरूरी कर सकती है, जिनका आम जनता से सीधे ताल्लुक रहता है। 
पढ़ें- खुशखबरी! तत्काल रेल टिकट भी बुक करा सकते हैं पे ऑन डिलिवरी​

भीम ऐप, भारत क्यूआर कोड का होगा इस्तेमाल
इकोनॉमिक टाइम्स के मुताबिक, डिजिटल पेमेंट सरल करने के लिए भीम ऐप और भारत क्यूआर कोड की मदद ली जाएगी। इसके साथ ही सरकार डिजिटल पेमेंट करने वालों को इंसेंटिव देने पर भी विचार कर रही है। यह कैंपेन 2 अक्टूबर से शुरू होकर के 26 जनवरी तक चलेगा। 

रेलवे जल्द शुरू करेगा डिजिटल तरीके से टिकट पेमेंट लेना
प्रोजेक्ट से जुड़े अधिकारी ने कहा कि सरकारी एजेंसियों को होने वाले पेमेंट का प्रतिशत बहुत ज्यादा है और अगर इनको डिजिटल तरीके से किया गया तो फिर इलेक्ट्रोनिक पेमेंट करने में काफी ग्रोथ दिख सकती है।

रेलवे के एक वरिष्ठ अधिकारी ने कहा कि मंत्रालय जल्द ही देश के सभी 14 लाख रिजर्वेशन काउंटर पर भारत क्यूआर कोड को लगाने जा रहा है। हमने टारगेट किया है कि आधे से ज्यादा टिकट काउंटर पर होने वाले ट्रांजेक्शन डिजिटल हो सकें।

रेलवे हर साल करीब 52 हजार करोड़ रुपये का टिकट बेचता है और इसमें से 60 फीसदी ऑनलाइन बुकिंग पोर्टल के जरिए बेचे जाते हैं। बाकी 40 फीसदी कैश में रिजर्वेशन काउंटर के जरिए बिकते हैं। 

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Amarujala Hindi News APP
Get all Business News in Hindi related to stock exchange, sensex news, finance, breaking news from share market news in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Business and more Hindi News.

  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

rail bus ticket digital payment bhim app More ...

स्पॉटलाइट

चीन में तैयार हो रही है रोबोट्स की सेना, देखें वीडियो

  • शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
  • +
Robot Army Set Up By Chineese company WL Intelligent Technology Makes World Record

शादीशुदा कपल जान लें बेडरूम से जुड़े ये सच, नहीं तो जिंदगी भर रहेगा मलाल

  • शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
  • +
these five bedroom tips will make married couples happy

VIDEO: शाहरुख खान ने भी की भगवान गणेश की पूजा, हाथ जोड़ विसर्जन के लिए निकले

  • शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
  • +
Shah Rukh Khan takes part in Ganpati Visarjan with AbRam Suhana and Gauri

आखिर कहां गायब हो गई महाभारत की 'कुंती', 30 साल बाद भी नहीं है कोई सुराग

  • शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
  • +
mahabharata actress kunti disappear from film industry know her life jourrney

शरीर के कालेपन से आप हैं परेशान, ये फल चुटकियों में करेगा दूर

  • गुरुवार, 31 अगस्त 2017
  • +
try these home remedy to get rid of skin darkness

जबर ख़बर

पैन से आधार जोड़ने की तारीख 31 दिसंबर तक बढ़ी
Read More

यूपी भाजपा के नए अध्यक्ष

महेंद्र नाथ पांडेय बने यूपी भाजपा के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष

mahendra nath pandey to be next BJP president on Uttar Pradesh.

Most Read

3 साल के निचले स्तर पर पहुंची GDP, अर्थव्यवस्था के लिए चिंता की बात

Demonetisation pulls down India GDP growth rate to 5.7%
  • शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
  • +

नोटबंदी: संदेह के घेरे में 13.33 लाख बैंक खाते

cash deposits of Rs 2.89 lakh crore made by 9.72 lakh persons since demonetisation are under radar
  • गुरुवार, 31 अगस्त 2017
  • +

GDP में गिरावट, जेटली ने मैन्युफैक्चरिंग क्षेत्र को ठहराया जिम्मेदार, 7 फीसदी की उम्मीद

GDP declines, Jaitley attends manufacturing sector responsible
  • शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
  • +

इन 'दिग्‍गजों' ने डकारे बैंकों के लाखों करोड़, RBI ने जारी की लिस्ट, आप भी देखिए

rbi releases list of second defaulter list, 40 companies including videocon, jp in the ambit
  • बुधवार, 30 अगस्त 2017
  • +

पेट्रोल-डीजल पर आपकी जेब काटती रहेगी सरकार, एक्साइज ड्यूटी में राहत की उम्मीद नहीं

excise duty on petrol-diesel will be cut in future, soon to come in the ambit of gst
  • गुरुवार, 31 अगस्त 2017
  • +

डोकलाम विवाद, कम बिक्री के चलते OPPO, VIVO के चीनी कर्मचारियों ने भारत छोड़ा

400 chinese expact of vivo and oppo leaves india after doklam crisis and lowest sale
  • सोमवार, 28 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
top ten ghazals of dushyant kumar best poems of dushyant kumar dushyant kumar ki kavitayein
इरशाद

बर्थडे स्पेशल - दुष्यंत कुमार की 10 ग़ज़लें - बेचैनी, खुलापन, बेलौस मस्ती से भरी हुईं

Tanhaa dil
मेरे अल्फाज़

हमारी पाठक शिवा कुमारी बता रही हैं दिल की उलझनें

remembering famous poet dushyant kumar on his birthday first september
काव्य चर्चा

बर्थडे स्पेशल - दुष्यंत कुमार की कविताओं में जो आग है वो उनके भीतर सुलग रही है

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!