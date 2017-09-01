बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
डिजिटल तरीके से अनिवार्य होगा रेल, बस का टिकट खरीदना, 2 अक्टूबर से लॉन्च हो सकती है स्कीम
Updated Fri, 01 Sep 2017 11:19 AM IST
2 अक्टूबर से बस,
रेलवे
का टिकट खरीदने, हाउस टैक्स का पेमेंट आदि करने के लिए आपको नगद पैसा रखने की जरुरत नहीं पड़ेगी। इसके लिए आपको
डिजिटल
तरीके से पेमेंट करना होगा। इतना ही नहीं केंद्र सरकार अपने सभी विभाग और उन एजेंसियों को भी डिजिटल पेमेंट लेना जरूरी कर सकती है, जिनका आम जनता से सीधे ताल्लुक रहता है।
इकोनॉमिक टाइम्स के मुताबिक, डिजिटल पेमेंट सरल करने के लिए भीम ऐप और भारत क्यूआर कोड की मदद ली जाएगी। इसके साथ ही सरकार डिजिटल पेमेंट करने वालों को इंसेंटिव देने पर भी विचार कर रही है। यह कैंपेन 2 अक्टूबर से शुरू होकर के 26 जनवरी तक चलेगा।
रेलवे जल्द शुरू करेगा डिजिटल तरीके से टिकट पेमेंट लेना
प्रोजेक्ट से जुड़े अधिकारी ने कहा कि सरकारी एजेंसियों को होने वाले पेमेंट का प्रतिशत बहुत ज्यादा है और अगर इनको डिजिटल तरीके से किया गया तो फिर इलेक्ट्रोनिक पेमेंट करने में काफी ग्रोथ दिख सकती है।
रेलवे के एक वरिष्ठ अधिकारी ने कहा कि मंत्रालय जल्द ही देश के सभी 14 लाख रिजर्वेशन काउंटर पर भारत क्यूआर कोड को लगाने जा रहा है। हमने टारगेट किया है कि आधे से ज्यादा टिकट काउंटर पर होने वाले ट्रांजेक्शन डिजिटल हो सकें।
रेलवे हर साल करीब 52 हजार करोड़ रुपये का टिकट बेचता है और इसमें से 60 फीसदी ऑनलाइन बुकिंग पोर्टल के जरिए बेचे जाते हैं। बाकी 40 फीसदी कैश में रिजर्वेशन काउंटर के जरिए बिकते हैं।
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
