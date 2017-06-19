बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
ग्रीन होम्स के लिए मिलेगा सस्ता लोन, रजिस्ट्रेशन फीस भी लगेगी कम
{"title_hn":"ग्रीन होम्स के लिए मिलेगा सस्ता लोन, रजिस्ट्रेशन फीस भी लगेगी कम","category":{"title":"Property","title_hn":"प्रॉपर्टी","slug":"property"}}
Updated Mon, 19 Jun 2017 01:40 PM IST
ग्रीन होम
सरकार ग्रीन होम बनाने वालों के लिए कई सारी रियायतों की घोषणा करने वाली है। ऐसे लोगों को जहां बैंकों से सस्ते इंटरेस्ट रेट पर लोन मिलेगा, वहीं घर की रजिस्ट्री कराने पर स्टांप ड्यूटी भी अन्य घरों के मुकाबले कम देनी होगी। सरकार का मकसद ऐसे घरों को बढ़ावा देने का है, जिससे जलवायु परिवर्तन से होने वाले नुकसान को कम किया जा सके।
सरकार बना रही है नये नियम
केंद सरकार का शहरी विकास और उर्जा मंत्रालय रिहायशी इलाकों में घर बनाने के लिए नए नियम बनाने जा रही है। इसको एनर्जी कंवर्जन बिल्डिंग कोड फॉर रेजिडेंशियल सेक्टर (ईसीबीसी-आर) नाम दिया गया है। यह उसी तरह के नियम है जो कमर्शियल और सरकारी बिल्डिंग के लिए 2007 में लाए गए थे।
टाइम्स ऑफ इंडिया के मुताबिक, उर्जा मंत्री पीयूष गोयल जल्द ही नए नियमों को जारी करेंगे। इसके लिए उर्जा मंत्रालय का ब्यूरो ऑफ एनर्जी एफिशियेंसी (बीईई) इस तरह की स्कीम पर काम कर रही है। इस स्कीम के तहत ऐसे घरों के निर्माण में प्राथमिकता दी जाएगी, जो कि उर्जा की खपत कम करेंगे और अपने आप से ठंडे भी रहेंगे। इसके लिए रेट्रोफिटिंग टेक्नोलॉजी का सहारा लिया जाएगा।
