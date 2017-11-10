Download App
केंद्रीय कर्मियों को घर बनाने के लिए मिलेगा सैलरी का 34 गुना तक एडवांस

amarujala.com- Presented By: अनंत पालीवाल

Updated Fri, 10 Nov 2017 09:16 AM IST
central government employees can get loan upto 24 lakh rupees

फाइल फोटोPC: social media

केंद्रीय कर्मचारी अब मकान खरीदने या बनाने के लिए 8.50 फीसदी ब्याज दर पर 25 लाख रुपये तक एडवांस ले सकते हैं। यह कदम आवासीय सेक्टर को बढ़ावा देने के मकसद से उठाया जा रहा है। 
आधिकारिक सूत्रों ने बताया कि पहले अग्रिम पाने की अधिकतम सीमा 7.50 लाख रुपये थी जिस पर 6 से 9.5 फीसदी का ब्याज देना पड़ता था। आवासीय एवं शहरी मामलों के मंत्रालय से जुड़े एक वरिष्ठ अधिकारी ने बताया कि प्रमुख बैंकों से 20 साल के लिए 25 लाख का लोन लेने के बदले आवास निर्माण अग्रिम (एचबीए) से यह राशि लेने पर करीब 11 लाख रुपये बचेंगे।

पढ़ें- विदेशों में काम कर रहे भारतीयों को भी मिलेगा EPFO कवरेज- CPFC

उन्होंने बताया कि यदि भारतीय स्टेट बैंक से 8.35 फीसदी ब्याज  दर पर 20 साल के लिए 25 लाख रुपये लिए जाते हैं तो इसकी मासिक किस्त 21,459 रुपये आती है। यानी 26.50 लाख रुपये ब्याज समेत कुल 51.50 लाख रुपये चुकाने पड़ेंगे। 

उन्होंने बताया कि जब एचबीए योजना से इतनी ही राशि 8.50 फीसदी ब्याज (साधारण ब्याज) पर 20 साल के लिए कर्ज लिया जाए तो शुरुआती 15 साल के लिए मासिक किस्त सिर्फ 13,890 रुपये बनेगी। बाकी पांच साल की अवधि में आपको 26,411 रुपये मासिक चुकाने होंगे। इसमें ब्याज 15.84 लाख रुपये समेत आपको कुल 40.84 लाख रुपये चुकाने होंगे। 

आवासीय एवं शहरी मामलों का मंत्रालय समय-समय पर केंद्रीय कर्मियों के लिए एबीए योजनाएं लाता रहता है। मंत्रालय सूत्रों के मुताबिक कोई कर्मी अपने मूल वेतन का 34 गुना या मकान या फ्लैट की लागत या अधिकतम 25 लाख रुपये तक का कर्ज ले सकता है।
