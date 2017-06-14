आपका शहर Close

500-1000 के पुराने नोट अब भी हो रहे हैं एक्सचेंज, एजेंट्स कमा रहे हैं बड़ा कमीशन

amarujala.com- Presented by: अनंत पालीवाल

Updated Wed, 14 Jun 2017 02:24 PM IST
note dealers exchanging old banned notes at a higher commission
नोटबंदी के इतने महीनों के बाद भी क्या आपके पास 500-1000 रुपये के पुराने नोट हैं? ये सवाल इसलिए भी जायज है क्योंकि कई नोट कमीशन एजेंट्स अभी भी पुराने नोटों को नए नोटों से बदलने के खेल में लगे हुए हैं। 
30 जून तक NRI बदल सकते हैं पुराने नोट
सरकार और आरबीआई ने विदेश में रहने वाले भारतीयों को 30 जून तक पुराने नोट जमा करने की सहुलियत दे रखी है। इसका फायदा एनआरआई करेंसी नोट को कमीशन पर बेचने-खरीदने का काम करने वाले एजेंट्स के साथ मिलकर उठा रहे हैं। 

100 रुपये पर मिल रहे हैं 9 रुपये
इकोनॉमिक टाइम्स के अनुसार, हर 100 रुपये के पुराने नोट को 9 रुपये में खरीदा जा रहा है। यानी प्रत्येक 1 करोड़ रुपये के पुराने नोट देने पर 9 लाख रुपये के नए नोट एजेंट्स दे रहे हैं। ये पुराने नोट खरीदकर एजेंट्स एनआरआई लोगों को 1 फीसदी कमीशन मिलाकर के बेच रहे हैं।

यानी प्रत्येक 1 करोड़ के पुराने नोट 10 लाख रुपये में एनआरआई खरीद रहे हैं और फिर ये आरबीआई में जमा कराये जा रहे हैं। हालांकि इस तरह के गोरखधंधे से आरबीआई अधिकारी अनजान हैं। अधिकारियों का कहना है कि यह उनके अधिकारक्षेत्र से बाहर है। केवल पुलिस, इनकम टैक्स डिपार्टमेंट और ईडी ऐसे व्यक्तियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई कर सकता है। 

आरबीआई द्वारा जारी सर्कुलर के अनुसार फेमा एक्ट के अनुसार एनआरआई केवल 25 हजार रुपये के पुराने नोट एक बार में जमा करवा सकते हैं।
