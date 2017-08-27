Download App
kavya kavya

सोने की खरीददारी पर पैन कार्ड अनिवार्य कर सकती है मोदी सरकार

Updated Sun, 27 Aug 2017 01:21 PM IST

Updated Sun, 27 Aug 2017 01:21 PM IST
Modi Government plan to make PAN card must for All gold transactions

PAN CARD

कालेधन और भ्रष्टाचार पर लगाम लगाने के लिए मोदी सरकार एक और बड़ा कदम उठाने वाली है। बैंक में लेन-देन के बाद सरकार अब सोना खरीदने-बेचने के लिए पैन कार्ड को अनिवार्य करने की योजना बना रही है। खबरों के मुताबिक वित्तीय नियामकों के पैनल ने सरकार के सामने एक प्रपोजल रखा है कि गोल्ड की खरीद के लिए पैन कार्ड अनिवार्य कर दिया जाए। बता दें कि फिलहाल 2 लाख से ज्यादा कीमत का सोना खरीदने पर ही पैन कार्ड की जरूरत होती है।
सोने की हर खरीद पर पैन कार्ड जरूरी
अगर केंद्र सरकार पैनल के इस प्रस्ताव को मंजूरी दे देती है तो सिर्फ 2 लाख से ज्यादा कीमत के नहीं बल्कि सोने की हर खरीद पर, भले ही वह कितनी भी राशि की हो इसके लिए पैन कार्ड जरूरी हो जाएगा।

पढ़ें:- पहले की तरह ही लिंक करना होगा पैन से आधार, नहीं हुआ कोई बदलाव​

इलेक्ट्रॉनिक रजिस्ट्री के जरिए हर ट्रांजैक्शन
वित्तीय नियामकों के पैनल का यह भी प्रस्ताव है कि टैक्स चोरी रोकने के लिए प्रतिदिन की नकद सीमा को भी मंजूरी दे दी जाए। वहीं, गोल्ड की कालाबाजारी को रोकने के लिए हर ट्रांजैक्शन को इलेक्ट्रॉनिक रजिस्ट्री के जरिए रजिस्टर करवाया जाए।

टैक्स से बचने वालों के खिलाफ कड़े नियम
हाउसहोल्ड फाइनेंशियल पैनल की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक समिति ने यह सिफारिश सोने की कालाबाजारी रोकने के लिए की है। समिति का मानना ​है कि टैक्स से बचने वालों के खिलाफ भी कड़े नियम होने चाहिए।
