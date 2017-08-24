बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
सस्ते होंगे मेडिकल डिवाइसेस, मेक इन इंडिया के तहत देश में होगा निर्माण
Updated Thu, 24 Aug 2017 09:49 AM IST
live surgery
जल्द ही इलाज के दौरान प्रयोग किए जाने वाले महंगे मेडिकल डिवाइसेस से लोगों को राहत मिल सकती है। बाईपास सर्जरी में प्रयुक्त होने वाले
स्टेंट
और
घुटने
का प्रत्यारोपण करने पर सरकार द्वारा राहत देने के बाद नया कानून बनने जा रहा है जिससे अन्य मेडिकल डिवाइसेस भी सस्ते हो जाएंगे।
पढ़ें-
स्टेंट के नाम पर दिल के मरीजों को लूटने वालों को सरकार का नोटिस
टाइम्स ऑफ इंडिया के मुताबिक, सरकार ने नेशनल मेडिकल डिवाइसेस पॉलिसी का ड्राफ्ट तैयार किया है, जिससे 80 फीसदी से विदेश से इंपोर्ट होने वाले इस तरह के उपकरण के दाम कम हो सकेंगे।
ड्राफ्ट पॉलिसी के तहत अब मेडिकल डिवाइसेस के लिए भी मेक इन इंडिया पर जो र रहेगा। सरकार ने कहा है कि वो अब इन डिवाइसेस का निर्माण देश में ही कराएगी। एनपीपीए के तहत एक अलग डिपार्टमेंट बनेगा, जो कि मेडिकल डिवाइसेस के प्राइस पर नजर रखेगा।
अभी मेडिकल डिवाइसेस का देश भर में 7 बिलियन डॉलर का कारोबार होता है और इसमें हर साल 15 फीसदी की दर से बढ़ोतरी हो रही है।
