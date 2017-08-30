बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
वोडाफोन ने नहीं चुकाई रकम अब हचीसन से वसूलेगा IT विभाग 32 हजार करोड़
{"_id":"59a604144f1c1b53738b4609","slug":"it-depptt-will-now-recover-32-thousand-crore-from-hutchison-in-vodafone-deal","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u0935\u094b\u0921\u093e\u092b\u094b\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091a\u0941\u0915\u093e\u0908 \u0930\u0915\u092e \u0905\u092c \u0939\u091a\u0940\u0938\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0935\u0938\u0942\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e IT \u0935\u093f\u092d\u093e\u0917 32 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c","category":{"title":"Business","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0930\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0930","slug":"business"}}
Updated Wed, 30 Aug 2017 05:47 AM IST
Vodafone
हचीसन के
मोबाइल बिजनेस
का अधिग्रहण करने वाली वोडाफोन से बकाया टैक्स, ब्याज और पेनाल्टी की वसूली करने में नाकाम रहने के बाद आयकर विभाग ने अब इसके लिए हचीसन का दरवाजा खटखटाया है।
हांगकांग की सीके हचीसन कंपनी को एक के बाद एक भेजे गए तीन नोटिस में विभाग ने कहा है कि उससे 32,320 करोड़ रुपये का बकाया वसूल किया जाना है। हचीसन ने हांगकांग स्टॉक एक्सचेंज को यह जानकारी दी है।
आयकर विभाग ने हचीसन पर वोडाफोन सौदे में हुए 37,400 रुपये के पूंजीगत लाभ पर 7900 करोड़ रुपये के टैक्स, इस पर बकाया 16,430 के ब्याज और 7900 करोड़ रुपये की पेनाल्टी सहित 32,320 करोड़ रुपये का दावा ठोका है।
हचीसन ने 2007 में ब्रिटेन की वोडाफोन को भारत में अपना मोबाइल व्यवसाय 11 अरब डॉलर में बेच दिया था, लेकिन यह सारा लेनदेन हचीसन और वोडाफोन की सब्सिडियरियों के जरिए केमैन आईलैंड में हुआ जहां इस तरह के सौदों पर टैक्स नहीं लगता है।
हचीसन से पहले सरकार वोडाफोन से बकाया टैक्स की वसूली की कोशिश कर चुकी है। इसके खिलाफ कंपनी सुप्रीम कोर्ट गई थी, जहां 2012 में उसके पक्ष में फैसला आया था। फिलहाल यह मामला अंतरराष्ट्रीय ट्रिब्यूनल में लंबित है।
