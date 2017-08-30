Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

वोडाफोन ने नहीं चुकाई रकम अब हचीसन से वसूलेगा IT विभाग 32 हजार करोड़

अमर उजाला/ ब्यूरो, नई दिल्ली

Updated Wed, 30 Aug 2017 05:47 AM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
IT depptt will now recover 32 thousand crore from Hutchison in Vodafone deal

Vodafone

हचीसन के मोबाइल बिजनेस का अधिग्रहण करने वाली वोडाफोन से बकाया टैक्स, ब्याज और पेनाल्टी की वसूली करने में नाकाम रहने के बाद आयकर विभाग ने अब इसके लिए हचीसन का दरवाजा खटखटाया है।
Read Also: शाओमी रेडमी 4ए का 3GB रैम और 32GB स्टोरेज वेरियंट लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

हांगकांग की सीके हचीसन कंपनी को एक के बाद एक भेजे गए तीन नोटिस में विभाग ने कहा है कि उससे 32,320 करोड़ रुपये का बकाया वसूल किया जाना है। हचीसन ने हांगकांग स्टॉक एक्सचेंज को यह जानकारी दी है।

आयकर विभाग ने हचीसन पर वोडाफोन सौदे में हुए 37,400 रुपये के पूंजीगत लाभ पर 7900 करोड़ रुपये के टैक्स, इस पर बकाया 16,430 के ब्याज और 7900 करोड़ रुपये की पेनाल्टी सहित 32,320 करोड़ रुपये का दावा ठोका है।

हचीसन ने 2007 में ब्रिटेन की वोडाफोन को भारत में अपना मोबाइल व्यवसाय 11 अरब डॉलर में बेच दिया था, लेकिन यह सारा लेनदेन हचीसन और वोडाफोन की सब्सिडियरियों के जरिए केमैन आईलैंड में हुआ जहां इस तरह के सौदों पर टैक्स नहीं लगता है।

Read Also: वोडाफोन लाया 392 रुपये का प्लान, रोमिंग में भी आउटगोइंग फ्री

हचीसन से पहले सरकार वोडाफोन से बकाया टैक्स की वसूली की कोशिश कर चुकी है। इसके खिलाफ कंपनी सुप्रीम कोर्ट गई थी, जहां 2012 में उसके पक्ष में फैसला आया था। फिलहाल यह मामला अंतरराष्ट्रीय ट्रिब्यूनल में लंबित है।
सम्बंधित खबरें :

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Amarujala Hindi News APP
Get all Business News in Hindi related to stock exchange, sensex news, finance, breaking news from share market news in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Business and more Hindi News.

  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

vodafone vodafone tax row hutchison telecom acquisition vodafone hutch acquisition More ...

स्पॉटलाइट

सेहत के लिए हानिकारक है रोजाना जूस पीना! हो जाएं सावधान

  • मंगलवार, 29 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Drinking juice on a regular basis will leave bad effect on your health

पैर में फंसी ड्रेस तो मलाइका को पड़ गया उठाना, भाभी की ये तस्वीरें सलमान के उड़ाएंगी होश

  • मंगलवार, 29 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Malaika Arora flashes her toned legs in a METALLIC outfit salman khan watch her pics

अब लड़कियों के LIPSTICK के कलर से लड़के जानें उनके दिल का हाल

  • मंगलवार, 29 अगस्त 2017
  • +
these lipstick color will tell you the secret of girls heart

आलीशान जिंदगी जीती है 'ससुरा बड़ा पइसेवाला' की ये एक्ट्रेस, सलमान खान भी हैं इनके फैन

  • मंगलवार, 29 अगस्त 2017
  • +
bhojpuri star rani chatterjee approach for bigg boss know her life story

जरा संभलकर...अगर खाएंगे ये चीजें तो हो जाएंगे गंजे

  • मंगलवार, 29 अगस्त 2017
  • +
avoid eating these food items otherwise you will become bald

जबर ख़बर

ये हैं पांच महिलाएं जिन्होंने बदल दिया तीन तलाक का इतिहास
Read More

डोकलाम पर जीत

शशि थरूर बोले- डोकलाम पर जीत के लिए PM को दिया जाना चाहिए क्रेडिट

shashi tharoor says, Congratulate MEA for triumph of its diplomacy on doklam

Most Read

VVIP ट्रेनों में खत्म होगा डायनेमिक फेयर, मिलेगा 5 स्टार जैसा खाना, रेलवे ने शुरू की कवायद

railways planning to abort flexi fare in shatabdi, rajdhani trains
  • मंगलवार, 29 अगस्त 2017
  • +

राइट टू प्राइवेसीः इस तरह बदल जाएगी आपकी जिंदगी, जानें SC के फैसले की 5 बड़ी बातें

supreme court verdict will now barred companies, agencies to leak your personal detail
  • गुरुवार, 24 अगस्त 2017
  • +

वोडाफोन ने नहीं चुकाई रकम अब हचीसन से वसूलेगा IT विभाग 32 हजार करोड़

IT depptt will now recover 32 thousand crore from Hutchison in Vodafone deal
  • बुधवार, 30 अगस्त 2017
  • +

डोकलाम विवाद, कम बिक्री के चलते OPPO, VIVO के चीनी कर्मचारियों ने भारत छोड़ा

400 chinese expact of vivo and oppo leaves india after doklam crisis and lowest sale
  • सोमवार, 28 अगस्त 2017
  • +

नहीं बदलेगा इस साल से वित्त वर्ष, 15 जनवरी को पेश हो सकता है आम बजट

financial year will not change from january to december, budget date might change to 15 january
  • मंगलवार, 29 अगस्त 2017
  • +

सोने की खरीददारी पर पैन कार्ड अनिवार्य कर सकती है मोदी सरकार

Modi Government plan to make PAN card must for All gold transactions
  • रविवार, 27 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
urdu poet makhdoom mohiuddin never wrote for bollywood but his poetry were used in films
मुड़ मुड़ के देखता हूं

मख़दूम मोहिउद्दीन: निज़ाम ने सुनाया था इस शायर की मौत का फ़रमान

ganesh vandana on ganesh puja by shankar mahadevan tutari song
मेरे अज़ीज़ फिल्मी नग़मे

गणेशोत्सव स्पेशल - शंकर महादेवन ने 'तुतारी सॉन्ग' से की गणेश वंदना

when Anand Narain Mulla failed in urdu paper
काव्य चर्चा

आनंद नारायण मुल्ला: एक आज़ाद ख़्याल शायर जब ICS में उर्दू के पेपर में हुए फ़ेल...

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!