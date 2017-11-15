Download App
आज से सस्ता हुआ बाहर खाना-पीना, 211 प्रोडक्ट्स पर लगेगा कम GST

Written by: अनंत पालीवाल

Updated Wed, 15 Nov 2017 11:21 AM IST
आज से अगर आप बाहर एसी रेस्टोरेंट में खाना पीना करते हैं तो फिर कम बिल देना होगा। बुधवार से बिल में जीएसटी को 18 और 12 फीसदी से घटाकर 5 फीसदी कर दिया गया है। इससे बिल सस्ता आएगा। रेस्टोरेंट के साथ-साथ करीब 211 ऐसे प्रोडक्ट्स हैं, जिनके दाम काफी कम हो गए हैं। 
च्यूइंग गम से चॉकलेट तक के दाम गिरे
आम जनता और व्यापारियों को बड़ी राहत देते हुए जीएसटी में अब तक के सबसे बड़े बदलाव के तहत च्यूइंग गम से चॉकलेट और सौंदर्य प्रसाधन से लेकर कलाई घड़ी तक 200 से ज्यादा चीजों पर टैक्स की दरें कम करने की घोषणा की है। 

पढ़ें- 200 और वस्तुओं पर घट सकता है GST, अप्रैल तक फैसला होने की संभावना

दैनिक उपयोग की 178 वस्तुओं पर 28 फीसदी के बजाय अब 18 फीसदी जीएसटी वसूला जाएगा। सरकार के इस कदम से पेंट और सीमेंट को छोड़कर घर बनाने की सभी वस्तुएं सस्ती हो गई हैं। 
इन पर लगेगा 18 फीसदी टैक्स
