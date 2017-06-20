बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
गोल्ड में दिखी नरमी, दो दिन में 170 रुपये तक गिरे दाम
Updated Tue, 20 Jun 2017 04:35 PM IST
दिल्ली सर्राफा बाजार में सोने की कीमतों में मंगलवार को भी गिरावट रही। पिछले दो दिनों से लगातार हो रही गिरावट से सोने के दाम 170 रुपये तक गिर गए हैं। विदेशों में नरमी के संकेत के बीच लोकल ज्वैलर्स की तरफ से कमजोर मांग से सोना 100 रूपये की गिरावट के साथ 29,000 रूपये प्रति 10 ग्राम पर बंद हुआ।
हालांकि उपभोक्ता उद्योगों की ओर से मांग के सीमित समर्थन के बीच चांदी 38,700 रुपये प्रति किग्रा के भाव पर स्थिर बनी रही।बाजार सूत्रों ने कहा कि अमेरिकी फेडरल रिजर्व द्वारा इस वर्ष दूसरी बार ब्याज दर ऊंचा रखने की योजना पर कायम रहने से बहुमूल्य धातुओं की मांग प्रभावित हुई, जिससे विदेशों में सोना कमजोर चल रहा है।
उन्होंने कहा कि घरेलू हाजिर बाजार में स्थानीय आभूषण निर्माताओं व फुटकर विक्रेताओं की सुस्त मांग के कारण भी सोना फीका पड़ा। फॉरेन में न्यूयॉर्क मार्केट में सोना 0.78 फीसदी की गिरावट के साथ 1,243.60 अमेरिकी डॉलर प्रति औंस के स्तर पर आ गया।
