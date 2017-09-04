बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
1 साल की ऊंचाई पर गोल्ड, दाम 30 हजार के पार, चांदी भी 5 महीने के उच्च स्तर पर
Updated Mon, 04 Sep 2017 03:16 PM IST
gold
नार्थ कोरिया द्वारा हाइड्रोजन बम का टेस्ट करने से घरेलू और ग्लोबल मार्केट में सोने-चांदी के दामों में सोमवार को बेहताशा बढ़ोतरी देखने को मिली है। जहां सोने के दाम एक साल के उच्चतम स्तर पर चले गए हैं। वहीं चांदी में भी 5 महीने की सर्वोच्चतम तेजी देखने को मिली है।
दिल्ली बुलियन मार्केट में सोमवार को सोना 30 हजार रुपये प्रति 10 ग्राम के पार चला गया। सोने के दाम में 300 रुपये की बढ़ोतरी देखी गई है। वहीं चांदी में भी इसी तरह की तेजी देखने को मिली। चांदी सोमवार को 41 हजार रुपये प्रति किलो के पार चला गया।
