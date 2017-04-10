बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
1.4 बिलियन डॉलर की सबसे बड़ी फंडिंग के बाद मालामाल हुआ फ्लिपकार्ट
Updated Mon, 10 Apr 2017 08:05 PM IST
फ्लिपकार्ट
देश की दिग्गज ई-कामर्स कंपनी
फ्लिपकार्ट
1.4 अरब डॉलर का फंड जुटाकर और भी ज्यादा मालामाल हो गई है। कभी मामूली
स्टार्टअप
के रूप में शुरुआत करने वाली इस
कंपनी
को यह पैसा ताकतवर तकनीकी कंपनियों माइक्रोसाफ्ट, ई-बे और टेनसेंट से मिला है।
इस पैसे के बाद कंपनी पूंजी 11.6 अरब डॉलर हो गई है जो कि इसके 10 साल के इतिहास में सबसे ज्यादा है। फ्लिपकार्ट के संस्थापक बिन्नी बंसल और सचिन बंसल ने इस डील को मिल का पत्थर बताया है।
गौरतलब है कि फ्लिपकार्ट मिंत्रा, जेबांग, फोनपे और ईकार्ट समेत कई जाने पहचाने ब्रांडों की स्वामी है। टेनसेंट एक चीनी कंपनी है जिसने फ्लिपकार्ट के अलावा कई अन्य कंपनियों में भी निवेश किया है। टेनसेंट का अपना एक खास मेसेजिंग एप है जिसे वी चैट के नाम से जाना जता है।
