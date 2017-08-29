Download App
नहीं बदलेगा इस साल से वित्त वर्ष, 15 जनवरी को पेश हो सकता है आम बजट

amarujala.com- Presented By: अनंत पालीवाल

Updated Tue, 29 Aug 2017 09:30 AM IST
financial year will not change from january to december, budget date might change to 15 january

वित्तमंत्री अरुण जेटली PC: PTI

केंद्र सरकार अगले साल से आम बजट को पेश करने की तारीख को एक महीना पहले कर सकती है। इससे पहले इस साल केंद्र सरकार ने आम बजट 1 फरवरी को पेश किया था। अब इसे 15 दिन और पीछे खिसकाने की बात चल रही है। अगर ऐसा होता है तो फिर आम बजट 15 जनवरी को पेश हो सकता है। 
वित्त वर्ष बदलने पर नहीं बनी बात
वित्त मंत्रालय के अधिकारियों ने कहा कि फिलहाल सरकार ने वित्त वर्ष को बदलने के प्लान को टाल दिया दिया है। पहले इस तरह की घोषणा हुई थी कि सरकार वित्त वर्ष को अप्रैल- मार्च के बजाए जनवरी-दिसंबर करने जा रही है।

करीब 150 साल से देश में वित्त वर्ष अप्रैल से मार्च तक चलता है। हालांकि अभी सरकार ने केवल इसको टाला है और हो सकता है 2019 के लोकसभा चुनाव के बाद वित्त वर्ष को पूरी तरह से बदल दिया जाए। 

जीएसटी बना सबसे बड़ी वजह
वित्त मंत्रालय के सूत्रों के अनुसार, वित्त वर्ष बदलने के फैसले को इसलिए टाला गया है, क्योंकि इसी साल जुलाई में पूरे देश में जीएसटी लागू हुआ है। अगर इस साल से वित्त वर्ष में बदलाव किया जाता है, तो फिर बजट को अक्टूबर या फिर नवंबर के पहले हफ्ते में पेश करना होगा, जो कि फिलहाल इतनी जल्दी हो नहीं सकता है।

वहीं नीति आयोग, संसद की एक समिति और पूर्व सलाहकार शंकर आचार्य के नेतृत्व में बनी एक कमेटी ने भी वित्त वर्ष बदलने की वकालत की है।  

