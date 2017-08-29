बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
नहीं बदलेगा इस साल से वित्त वर्ष, 15 जनवरी को पेश हो सकता है आम बजट
{"_id":"59a4dc284f1c1bb3018b465c","slug":"financial-year-will-not-change-from-january-to-december-budget-date-might-change-to-15-january","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0907\u0938 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0924\u094d\u0924 \u0935\u0930\u094d\u0937, 15 \u091c\u0928\u0935\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0947\u0936 \u0939\u094b \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0906\u092e \u092c\u091c\u091f","category":{"title":"Business","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0930\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0930","slug":"business"}}
Updated Tue, 29 Aug 2017 09:30 AM IST
वित्तमंत्री अरुण जेटली
PC: PTI
केंद्र सरकार अगले साल से आम
बजट
को पेश करने की तारीख को एक महीना पहले कर सकती है। इससे पहले इस साल केंद्र सरकार ने आम बजट 1 फरवरी को पेश किया था। अब इसे 15 दिन और पीछे खिसकाने की बात चल रही है। अगर ऐसा होता है तो फिर आम बजट 15 जनवरी को पेश हो सकता है।
पढ़ें-
ऑनलाइन ट्रांजेक्शन करने पर मिल सकती है जीएसटी पर 2 फीसदी की छूट! वित्त वर्ष बदलने पर नहीं बनी बात
वित्त मंत्रालय के अधिकारियों ने कहा कि फिलहाल सरकार ने वित्त वर्ष को बदलने के प्लान को टाल दिया दिया है। पहले इस तरह की घोषणा हुई थी कि सरकार वित्त वर्ष को अप्रैल- मार्च के बजाए जनवरी-दिसंबर करने जा रही है।
करीब 150 साल से देश में वित्त वर्ष अप्रैल से मार्च तक चलता है। हालांकि अभी सरकार ने केवल इसको टाला है और हो सकता है 2019 के लोकसभा चुनाव के बाद वित्त वर्ष को पूरी तरह से बदल दिया जाए।
जीएसटी बना सबसे बड़ी वजह
वित्त मंत्रालय के सूत्रों के अनुसार, वित्त वर्ष बदलने के फैसले को इसलिए टाला गया है, क्योंकि इसी साल जुलाई में पूरे देश में जीएसटी लागू हुआ है। अगर इस साल से वित्त वर्ष में बदलाव किया जाता है, तो फिर बजट को अक्टूबर या फिर नवंबर के पहले हफ्ते में पेश करना होगा, जो कि फिलहाल इतनी जल्दी हो नहीं सकता है।
वहीं नीति आयोग, संसद की एक समिति और पूर्व सलाहकार शंकर आचार्य के नेतृत्व में बनी एक कमेटी ने भी वित्त वर्ष बदलने की वकालत की है।
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"59a4e2b84f1c1b7c018b462a","slug":"untold-facts-of-pakistani-actress-and-singer-salma-agha","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0926\u0932 \u0926\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0924, \u0905\u092c \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0910\u0938\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"59a3bc6d227d511d2f8b4571","slug":"flashback-yesteryear-actress-nalini-jaywant-tragic-life-and-lonely-death","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0938\u0941\u092a\u0930\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928, 3 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0924\u0915 \u0918\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0936","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"59a3bf88227d51f12e8b456e","slug":"kapil-sharma-gets-a-panic-attack-and-cancels-baadshaho-shoot-last-minute-ajay-devgn-fuming","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0940\u0932 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0935\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u092a\u093f\u0932 \u0928\u0947 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0939\u0930\u0915\u0924, \u0917\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u093e\u0932 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u090f \u0905\u091c\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0935\u0917\u0928","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"59a3b2ea227d510f388b456e","slug":"effective-tomato-face-packs-home-remedies-for-glowing-skin-that-really-work","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092c \u092e\u0939\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0921\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0938 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902, \u091f\u092e\u093e\u091f\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0926\u092e\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0924\u094d\u0935\u091a\u093e","category":{"title":"Beauty tips","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"beauty-tips"}}
{"_id":"59a3a7e64f1c1b82708b457b","slug":"actor-director-deepak-tijori-interesting-facts-on-his-birthday","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0940\u092a\u0915 \u0924\u093f\u091c\u094b\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u091c\u094b \u0939\u0941\u0928\u0930 \u0939\u0948 \u0935\u094b \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u092f\u093e \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"59a3d9534f1c1bd5748b4588","slug":"400-chinese-expact-of-vivo-and-oppo-leaves-india-after-doklam-crisis-and-lowest-sale","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u094b\u0915\u0932\u093e\u092e \u0935\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0926, \u0915\u092e \u092c\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u0932\u0924\u0947 OPPO, VIVO \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u0940\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e\u091a\u093e\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e","category":{"title":"Business","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0930\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0930","slug":"business"}}
{"_id":"599e70034f1c1b806f8b4828","slug":"supreme-court-verdict-will-now-barred-companies-agencies-to-leak-your-personal-detail","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u0907\u091f \u091f\u0942 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u0935\u0947\u0938\u0940\u0903 \u0907\u0938 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u092c\u0926\u0932 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 SC \u0915\u0947 \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0940 5 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Business","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0930\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0930","slug":"business"}}
{"_id":"59a27a114f1c1bab248b45b9","slug":"modi-government-plan-to-make-pan-card-must-for-all-gold-transactions","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0926\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0948\u0928 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0905\u0928\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f \u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Business","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0930\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0930","slug":"business"}}
{"_id":"599fb2804f1c1bc92d8b470e","slug":"epfo-will-go-paperless-by-august-next-year","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"2018 \u0938\u0947 \u0918\u0930 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0947 \u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0915\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 PF \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u091f\u0928\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0911\u092b\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u091a\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0930","category":{"title":"Business","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0930\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0930","slug":"business"}}
शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
+
{"_id":"599bea314f1c1b60338b4d7d","slug":"sri-sri-ravishankar-will-soon-compete-patanjali-opening-up-stores-to-sell-fmcg-products","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u092c\u093e \u0930\u093e\u092e\u0926\u0947\u0935 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u091c\u0902\u0932\u093f \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u091f\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0930, \u0911\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0911\u092b \u0932\u093f\u0935\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0930\u093f\u091f\u0947\u0932 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094b\u0930","category":{"title":"Business","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0930\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0930","slug":"business"}}
{"_id":"599fac3c4f1c1b48598b4617","slug":"vishal-sikka-may-joins-hewlett-packard-enterprises-as-cto-after-getting-out-from-infosys","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0902\u092b\u094b\u0938\u093f\u0938 \u0938\u0947 \u0905\u0932\u0917 \u0939\u094b \u091a\u0941\u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0915\u093e \u092c\u0928 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 HP \u0915\u0947 CTO","category":{"title":"Business","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0930\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0930","slug":"business"}}
शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
+
{"_id":"59a419334f1c1ba1018b456e","slug":"urdu-poet-makhdoom-mohiuddin-never-wrote-for-bollywood-but-his-poetry-were-used-in-films","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0916\u093c\u0926\u0942\u092e \u092e\u094b\u0939\u093f\u0909\u0926\u094d\u0926\u0940\u0928: \u0928\u093f\u091c\u093c\u093e\u092e \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0907\u0938 \u0936\u093e\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u092b\u093c\u0930\u092e\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Mud Mud Ke Dekhta Hu","title_hn":"\u092e\u0941\u0921\u093c \u092e\u0941\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0942\u0902","slug":"mud-mud-ke-dekhta-hu"}}
{"_id":"59a421964f1c1ba6018b457a","slug":"ganesh-vandana-on-ganesh-puja-by-shankar-mahadevan-tutari-song","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0923\u0947\u0936\u094b\u0924\u094d\u0938\u0935 \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0936\u0932 - \u0936\u0902\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0947\u0935\u0928 \u0928\u0947 '\u0924\u0941\u0924\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0949\u0928\u094d\u0917' \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u0923\u0947\u0936 \u0935\u0902\u0926\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"Mere Azeez Filmi Nagme","title_hn":"\u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0905\u091c\u093c\u0940\u091c\u093c \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0928\u0917\u093c\u092e\u0947","slug":"mere-azeez-filmi-nagme"}}
{"_id":"59a4d8b74f1c1b7c018b4612","slug":"when-anand-narain-mulla-failed-in-urdu-paper","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0928\u0902\u0926 \u0928\u093e\u0930\u093e\u092f\u0923 \u092e\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0932\u093e: \u090f\u0915 \u0906\u091c\u093c\u093e\u0926 \u0916\u093c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0932 \u0936\u093e\u092f\u0930 \u091c\u092c ICS \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0942 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0947\u092a\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092b\u093c\u0947\u0932... ","category":{"title":"Kavya Charcha","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0935\u094d\u092f \u091a\u0930\u094d\u091a\u093e","slug":"kavya-charcha"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!