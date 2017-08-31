बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
GDP के आंकड़े पेश, विकास दर में भारी गिरावट
Updated Thu, 31 Aug 2017 06:00 PM IST
भारत के जीडीपी के आंकड़े गुरुवार को सार्वजनिक किए गए। केंद्रीय सांख्यिकी कार्यालय ने अप्रैल-जून तिमाही के लिए यह आंकड़े पेश किए हैं। इन आंकड़ों के मुताबिक जीडीपी में भारी गिरावट दर्ज की गई है।
भारत की विकास दर अप्रैल से जून की तिमाही में 5.7 फीसदी दर्ज की गई है। पिछले साल यानि 2016 की अप्रैल-जून तिमाही में 7.9% फीसदी थी। वहीं जनवरी- मार्च तिमाही में यह दर 6.1 फीसदी थी।
