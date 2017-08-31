Download App
GDP के आंकड़े पेश, विकास दर में भारी गिरावट

amarujala.com- Presented by: मोहित

Updated Thu, 31 Aug 2017 06:00 PM IST
Demonetisation pulls down India GDP growth rate to 5.7%
भारत के जीडीपी के आंकड़े गुरुवार को सार्वजनिक किए गए। केंद्रीय सांख्यिकी कार्यालय ने अप्रैल-जून तिमाही के लिए यह आंकड़े पेश किए हैं। इन आंकड़ों के मुताबिक जीडीपी में भारी गिरावट दर्ज की गई है।
भारत की विकास दर अप्रैल से जून की तिमाही में 5.7 फीसदी दर्ज की गई है। पिछले साल यानि 2016 की अप्रैल-जून तिमाही में 7.9% फीसदी थी। वहीं जनवरी- मार्च तिमाही में यह दर 6.1 फीसदी थी।
 





 

