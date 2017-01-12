आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

नटराजन चंद्रशेखरन चुने गए टाटा संस के नए चेयरमैन

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Thu, 12 Jan 2017 07:05 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
Natrajan Chandrashekhran becomes Chairman of Tata Sons

Natarajan Chandrashekharan

टाटा संस के बोर्ड ने नटराजन चंद्रशेखरन को टाटा संस का चेयरमैन चुन लिया है। नटराजन अभी टाटा की आईटी कंपनी टीसीएस की बागडोर संभाल रहे थे।
गौरतलब है कि सायरस मिस्त्री को टाटा संस के चेयरमैन पद से हटाने के बाद उसकी कमान रतन टाटा के हाथों में थी।
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

natrajan chandrashekharan tata sons tata ratan tata More ...

स्पॉटलाइट

टीम इंडिया के ओपनर ने कहा, धोनी के फैसले ने मेरा करियर ही बदल दिया

  • गुरुवार, 12 जनवरी 2017
  • +
MS Dhoni's Decision Changed My Entire Career Said Rohit Sharma

राखी सावंत की शादी कराने में जुटी है ये मॉडल, खोज रही है दूल्हा

  • गुरुवार, 12 जनवरी 2017
  • +
Sofia Hayat in search of groom for Rakhi Sawant

रण ऑफ कच्‍छ टू दिल्‍ली : एक कॉम्‍पैक्‍ट सेडान और 2500 किलोमीटर की ड्राइव

  • गुरुवार, 12 जनवरी 2017
  • +
one compact sedan driven more than 2500 kilometer

मकर संक्रांत‌ि का आपकी राश‌ि पर कैसा असर रहेगा

  • गुरुवार, 12 जनवरी 2017
  • +
makar sankranti effects on your zodiac sign

BIGG BOSS: पहले फाइनलिस्ट बने मनवीर, ईनाम में मिले चुंबन

  • गुरुवार, 12 जनवरी 2017
  • +
BIGG BOSS: Manveer first finalist, showered with kisses

जबर ख़बर

500 मानव शरीर के अंदर मिला नया अंग, वैज्ञानिकों को भी अब तक नहीं था पता

Read More

राहुल के बड़े बोल

राहुल गांधी बोले- मुझे शिव जी, गुरुनानक, बुद्ध और महावीर में दिखता है कांग्रेस का सिंबल

ahul gandhi will chair tha jan vedna confrence of congress against demontiesation today

Most Read

बंद हो गया याहू! काफी लोकप्रिय थी वेबसाइट और मैसेंजर

yahoo will be soon make altaba
  • मंगलवार, 10 जनवरी 2017
  • +

चार करोड़ डॉलर ट्रांसफर करने पर SC ने मांगा माल्या से जवाब

SC seek reply from Mallya on fund transfer
  • गुरुवार, 12 जनवरी 2017
  • +

McDonalds ने चीन में कारोबार दो बिलियन डॉलर में बेचा

McDonald sells business in China
  • सोमवार, 9 जनवरी 2017
  • +

जियो फ्री ऑफर पर ट्राई ने पूछा रिलायंस से सवाल

Jio free offer under trai Scanner
  • बुधवार, 28 दिसंबर 2016
  • +

टाटा पर वाडिया ने  किया 3000 करोड़ की मानहानि का मुकदमा

Wadia file suit against Tata
  • शुक्रवार, 16 दिसंबर 2016
  • +

रुइया ग्रुप के चेयरमैन पवन रुइया गिरफ्तार

Ruia group chairman pawan Ruia arrested
  • शनिवार, 10 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
औरतों की ड्राइविंग का न उड़ाएं मजाक, कोई और है जिम्मेदार

औरतों की ड्राइविंग का न उड़ाएं मजाक, कोई और है जिम्मेदार

टीम इंडिया के ओपनर ने कहा, धोनी के फैसले ने मेरा करियर ही बदल दिया

टीम इंडिया के ओपनर ने कहा, धोनी के फैसले ने मेरा करियर ही बदल दिया

हथेली में हैं ये न‌िशान तो, जीवन भर करेंगे मौज

हथेली में हैं ये न‌िशान तो, जीवन भर करेंगे मौज

एयरटेल पेमेंट बैंक आज होगा लांच, 7.25 फीसदी मिलेगा ब्याज

एयरटेल पेमेंट बैंक आज होगा लांच, 7.25 फीसदी मिलेगा ब्याज

﻿