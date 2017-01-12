बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
नटराजन चंद्रशेखरन चुने गए टाटा संस के नए चेयरमैन
Updated Thu, 12 Jan 2017 07:05 PM IST
टाटा संस के बोर्ड ने नटराजन चंद्रशेखरन को टाटा संस का चेयरमैन चुन लिया है। नटराजन अभी टाटा की आईटी कंपनी टीसीएस की बागडोर संभाल रहे थे।
गौरतलब है कि सायरस मिस्त्री को टाटा संस के चेयरमैन पद से हटाने के बाद उसकी कमान रतन टाटा के हाथों में थी।
