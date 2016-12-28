बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
सरसंघचालक मोहन भागवत से मिलने पहुंचे रतन टाटा
{"_id":"5863948f4f1c1b8940eed186","slug":"mohan-bhagwat-meets-ratan-tata","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0930\u0938\u0902\u0918\u091a\u093e\u0932\u0915 \u092e\u094b\u0939\u0928 \u092d\u093e\u0917\u0935\u0924 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u0930\u0924\u0928 \u091f\u093e\u091f\u093e","category":{"title":"Corporate","title_hn":"\u0915\u0949\u0930\u092a\u094b\u0930\u0947\u091f","slug":"corporate"}}
Updated Wed, 28 Dec 2016 05:22 PM IST
ratan tata
टाटा ग्रुप में जारी सत्ता की लड़ाई के बीच टाटा संस के चेयरमैन रतन टाटा ने सरसंघचालक मोहन भागवत से मुलाकात की है। यह मुलाकात आरएसएस मुख्यालय पर हुई हैं। हालांकि इस मुलाकात के पीछे का मकसद अभी साफ नहीं हो सका है।
गौरतलब है कि टाटा ग्रुप के बोर्ड ने कंपनी के चेयरमैन पद से सायरस मिस्त्री को कंपनी के खिलाफ गतिविधियों में लिप्त होने का इल्जाम लगाते हुए बाहर का रास्ता दिखा दिया था।
तब से दोनों के बीच वाकयुद्द चरम पर है। इसके अलावा मीडिया में कंपनी से जुड़ी जानकारी जाहिर करने का इल्जाम लगाते हुए रतन टाटा ने सायरस को नोटिस भी भेजा है।
Write a Comment | View Comments
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"586374524f1c1b5b26eec4cf","slug":"if-i-were-a-man-i-would-have-been-considered-the-greatest-a-long-time-ago-said-serena-williams","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u201c\u0905\u0917\u0930 \u092e\u0948\u0902 \u092e\u0930\u094d\u0926 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0940, \u0924\u094b \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0928 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0940\u201d","category":{"title":"Tennis","title_hn":"\u091f\u0947\u0928\u093f\u0938","slug":"tennis"}}
{"_id":"586357484f1c1b8940eecfa5","slug":"yearly-love-horoscope-2017","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u093e\u0932 2017","category":{"title":"PREDICTIONS","title_hn":"\u092d\u0935\u093f\u0937\u094d\u092f\u0935\u093e\u0923\u0940","slug":"predictions"}}
{"_id":"5863b7814f1c1b8940eed2c2","slug":"real-life-dangal-geeta-babita","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0932 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b \u092e\u0947\u0902 '\u0926\u0902\u0917\u0932' \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u091c\u0940 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0924\u093f \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u0940\u0930\u094d\u0924\u093f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"586385074f1c1b8940eed110","slug":"benefits-of-anti-gravity-yog-stars-also-do-it","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091c\u0948\u0938\u093e \u092b\u093f\u0917\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0902\u091f\u0940-\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0935\u093f\u091f\u0940 \u092f\u094b\u0917\u093e","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
{"_id":"586365974f1c1b435ceeafce","slug":"lyf-launches-water-3","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"LYF \u0915\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0936\u093e\u0928\u0926\u093e\u0930 4G \u092b\u094b\u0928 \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a, \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0938\u093f\u092e \u092d\u0940 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e","category":{"title":"Gadgets","title_hn":"\u0917\u0948\u091c\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0938","slug":"gadgets"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"5863948f4f1c1b8940eed186","slug":"mohan-bhagwat-meets-ratan-tata","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0930\u0938\u0902\u0918\u091a\u093e\u0932\u0915 \u092e\u094b\u0939\u0928 \u092d\u093e\u0917\u0935\u0924 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u0930\u0924\u0928 \u091f\u093e\u091f\u093e","category":{"title":"Corporate","title_hn":"\u0915\u0949\u0930\u092a\u094b\u0930\u0947\u091f","slug":"corporate"}}
{"_id":"58623fe04f1c1b8940eec5c4","slug":"akshay-kumar-to-endorse-tata-vehicles","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0915\u094d\u0937\u092f \u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u0947 \u091f\u093e\u091f\u093e \u092e\u094b\u091f\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0938\u0940\u0935\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u090f\u0902\u092c\u0947\u0938\u0921\u0930","category":{"title":"Corporate","title_hn":"\u0915\u0949\u0930\u092a\u094b\u0930\u0947\u091f","slug":"corporate"}}
मंगलवार, 27 दिसंबर 2016
+
{"_id":"58531a524f1c1ba171649d92","slug":"wadia-file-suit-against-tata","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091f\u093e\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u0935\u093e\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u00a0\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e 3000 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0928\u0939\u093e\u0928\u093f \u0915\u093e \u092e\u0941\u0915\u0926\u092e\u093e","category":{"title":"Corporate","title_hn":"\u0915\u0949\u0930\u092a\u094b\u0930\u0947\u091f","slug":"corporate"}}
शुक्रवार, 16 दिसंबर 2016
+
{"_id":"5858ec334f1c1b8e03e392ac","slug":"tata-faces-10-billion-dollar-value-loss-after-cyrus","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u091f\u093e\u091f\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0939\u0941\u0906 10 \u092c\u093f\u0932\u093f\u092f\u0928 \u0921\u0949\u0932\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u0941\u0915\u0938\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Corporate","title_hn":"\u0915\u0949\u0930\u092a\u094b\u0930\u0947\u091f","slug":"corporate"}}
मंगलवार, 20 दिसंबर 2016
+
{"_id":"584c34ef4f1c1be67244ba4f","slug":"ruia-group-chairman-pawan-ruia-arrested","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0941\u0907\u092f\u093e \u0917\u094d\u0930\u0941\u092a \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u0947\u092f\u0930\u092e\u0948\u0928 \u092a\u0935\u0928 \u0930\u0941\u0907\u092f\u093e \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Corporate","title_hn":"\u0915\u0949\u0930\u092a\u094b\u0930\u0947\u091f","slug":"corporate"}}
{"_id":"5857f9f14f1c1b1864e391d6","slug":"cyrus-mistry-resigns-from-tata-group","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0938 \u092e\u093f\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u091f\u093e\u091f\u093e \u0917\u094d\u0930\u0941\u092a \u0938\u0947 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0928\u093e\u0924\u093e, \u0938\u092d\u0940 \u0915\u0902\u092a\u0928\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u094b\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0907\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0940\u092b\u093e ","category":{"title":"Corporate","title_hn":"\u0915\u0949\u0930\u092a\u094b\u0930\u0947\u091f","slug":"corporate"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top