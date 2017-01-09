बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
मैक्डॉनल्ड ने चीन में कारोबार दो बिलियन डॉलर में बेचा
Updated Mon, 09 Jan 2017 02:47 PM IST
अमेरिकी फास्ट फूड जाइंट मैक्डॉनल्ड अपने चाइना और होंगकोंग के कारोबार को 2.08 बिलियन डॉलर में सिटिक और कार्टाइल ग्रुप को बेचा। कंपनी की प्रेस विज्ञप्ति के अनुसार सिटिक लिमिटेड, कार्टाइल ग्रुप और मैक्डॉनल्ड एक फ्रंचाइजी कंपनी बनाएंगे जो बीस सालों तक मेनलेंड चाइना और होंगकोंग में कारोबार करेगी।
नई कंपनी चीन के छोटे शहरों और कस्बों में विस्तार के लिए अगले पांच सालों में 1500 आउटलेट्स खोलेगी।
सिटिक ग्रुप ने होंगकोंग एक्सचेंज को दिए अपने बयान में कहा कि इस डील से उपभोक्ता सेक्टर में कंपनी की पैठ बढ़ाने में मदद मिलेगी।
