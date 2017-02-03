बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
'मेरी हालत फुटबाल जैसी कोई इधर से तो कोई उधर से मारता है किक'
Updated Fri, 03 Feb 2017 08:24 PM IST
देश के बैंको का 9 हजार करोड़ का कर्ज चुकाए बिना भारत छोड़ चुके शराब कारोबारी विजय माल्या का कहना है कि वह एक ‘फुटबॉल’ की तरह हो गए हैं। जिसे एनडीए और यूपीए की दो प्रतिस्पर्धी टीमें ‘किक’ मार रही हैं।
अपने खिलाफ जारी सीबीआई की जांच और ब्रिटेन से भारत लाने के प्रयासों पर हमला बोलते हुए माल्या ने आरोप लगाया कि उनके खिलाफ मीडिया का इस्तेमाल किया जा रहा है। माल्या ने ट्वीट किया, ‘मीडिया बड़ी खुशी से एक पिच (फुटबॉल के मैदान) के तौर पर इस्तेमाल हो रहा है। मैं एक फुटबॉल की तरह हूं जिससे दो परस्पर प्रतिस्पर्धी टीमें एनडीए और यूपीए एक दूसरे के खिलाफ खेल रही हैं। दुर्भाग्य से इसमें कोई रेफरी नहीं है।’
गौरतलब है कि वित्त वर्ष 2017-18 के बजट में वित्तमंत्री अरुण जेटली ने घोषणा की है कि सरकार जानबूझकर कर्ज नहीं चुकाने वाले लोगों की संपत्ति जब्त करने के लिए नया कानून लाएगी। उल्लेखनीय है कि माल्या के खिलाफ कई बैंकों का कर्ज नहीं चुकाने के मामले में जांच चल रही है।
शुक्रवार, 13 जनवरी 2017
