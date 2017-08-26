Download App
kavya kavya

26 की उम्र में ज्वॉइन किया था इन्फोसिस, 62 में फिर से की वापसीः नीलेकणि

अनंत पालीवाल

Updated Sat, 26 Aug 2017 10:41 AM IST
life turns full circle, as joined in 26 and rejoined in 62, nilekani tweeted on infosys joining

nandan nilekani

देश की सबसे बड़ी आईटी कंपनियों में शुमार इन्फोसिस के नॉन एक्जिक्यूटिव चेयरमैन बनाए गए नंदन नीलेकणि ने ट्विट करके जानकारी दी कि 26 साल की उम्र में सबसे पहले इन्फोसिस ज्वॉइन किया था। अब एक बार फिर से 62 साल में उन्होंने कंपनी को ज्वॉइन कर लिया है। 
अबकी बार होगी पब्लिक सर्विस
नीलेकणि ने कहा कि अबकी बार इस पारी में केवल पब्लिक सर्विस होगी। उनकी जिम्मेदारी कंपनी को एक सही और स्थिर मार्ग पर बढ़ाने की हैं। इसके साथ ही वो चाहते हैं कि कंपनी में असहमतियां दूर हों।

नीलेकणि ने निवेशकों को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि मैं यहां तब तक रहना चाहता हूं, जब तक जरूरी हो। इसके साथ ही कंपनी में कार्पोरेट गवर्नेंस के सर्वोच्च मानक कायम रखने को प्रतिबद्ध हैं। कंपनी की स्वतंत्र निदेशक किरण मजूमदार शॉ ने कहा कि हर किसी को भरोसा है कि नीलेकणि कंपनी को विवाद से बाहर निकालेंगे। 

10 हजार रुपये से 10 अरब डॉलर का सफर
नीलेकणि ने कहा कि उन्होंने 1981 में 10 हजार रुपये से कंपनी की स्थापना की थी, जिसकी कमाई अब 10 अरब डॉलर से अधिक हो गई है।   

Get all Business News in Hindi related to stock exchange, sensex news, finance, breaking news from share market news in Hindi etc.

