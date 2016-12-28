आपका शहर Close

जियो फ्री ऑफर पर ट्राई ने पूछा रिलायंस से सवाल

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Wed, 28 Dec 2016 07:24 PM IST
Jio free offer under trai Scanner

jio

रिलायंस जियो ने भारतीय दूरसंचार नियामक प्राधिकरण (ट्राई) को जवाब देने के लिए आगामी 29 दिसंबर तक का समय मांगा है। एयरटेल व अन्य टेलीकॉम कंपनियों की तरफ से जियो के मुफ्त ऑफर को चुनौती देने के बाद ट्राई ने रिलायंस जियो से पूछा है कि क्यों न उनके मुफ्त ऑफर को नियमों का उल्लंघन माना जाए।
जियो को गत पांच सितंबर को लांच किया गया था। तब आगामी 31 दिसंबर तक जियो उपभोक्ता को मुफ्त कॉलिंग व मुफ्त इंटरनेट की सुविधा देने की घोषणा की गई थी।

लेकिन बाद में इसे न्यू ईयर ऑफर का नाम देकर इसकी अवधि को आगामी 31 मार्च तक के लिए बढ़ा दिया गया। टेलीकॉम कंपनियां इसे मुफ्त पेशकश नियमों का उल्लंघन बता रहे हैं। प्रचार या प्रमोशन से जुड़े ऑफर की अवधि 90 दिनों की होती है।
