यूपी में CNG के दामों में 3.52 रुपये की बढ़ोतरी, दिल्ली से 10 रुपये किलो ज्यादा हुई महंगी

Updated Sun, 03 Sep 2017 09:31 AM IST
CNG price increases in UP by by Rs 3.52 per kg, IGL announced the hike

cng

यूपी सरकार द्वारा सीएनजी पर वैट लगाए जाने के कारण इसके प्राइस में 3.52 रुपये प्रति किलो का इजाफा हो गया है। अब यूपी के तीन शहरों में सीएनजी दिल्ली के मुकाबले 10 रुपये प्रति किलो महंगी हो गई है। बढ़ी हुई कीमतें 2-3 सितंबर की मध्य रात्रि से लागू हो गई हैं। 
पढ़ें- चुपचाप ग्राहकों की जेब काट रहीं तेल कंपनियां, किसी को कानोंकान खबर तक नहीं​


इन शहरों में पड़ा असर
अगर आप यूपी के गाजियाबाद, नोएडा या फिर ग्रेटर नोएडा में रहते हैं और सीएनजी गाड़ी चलाते हैं, तो फिर आपको आज से प्रति किलो 47.94 रुपये देने होंगे। पहले यह दाम 44.42 रुपये प्रति किलो था। वहीं दिल्ली में फिलहाल सीएनजी 38.76 रुपये प्रति किलो है।

इस बारे में आईजीएल के प्रवक्ता ने बताया कि रात्रि 12.30 से सुबह 5.30 तक सीएनजी की बिक्री में प्रति किलो 1.50 रुपये की छूट जारी रहेगी। इस दौरान सीएनजी 46.44 रुपये में मिलेगी।

नेचुरल गैस अभी जीएसटी के दायरे से बाहर
केंद्र सरकार ने नेचुरल गैस को जीएसटी के दायरे से बाहर रखा है।  इसके चलते यूपी सरकार ने वैट अधिनियम में संशोधन करके सीएनजी के दामों में इजाफा करने का फैसला किया था। 

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Amarujala Hindi News APP
Get all Business News in Hindi related to stock exchange, sensex news, finance, breaking news from share market news in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Business and more Hindi News.

cng up price rise vat More ...

