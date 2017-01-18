बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
कांग्रेस के विरोध के बीच नोटबंदी पर आज सफाई देंगे उर्जित पटेल
उर्जित पटेल
PC: getty
नोटबंदी और अर्थव्यवस्था पर उसके प्रभाव के बारे में रिजर्व बैंक के गवर्नर उर्जित पटेल संसदीय समिति को अपनी सफाई देने जा रहे हैं। अपने संबोधन में वो बताएंगे कि नगदी की समस्या से निपटने के लिए अबतक क्या कुछ किया गया है।
इसके अलावा वित्त मंत्रालय के प्रतिनिधि, वित्तीय सेवा एवं राजस्व के अधिकारी वित्तीय मामलों की स्थायी समिति के प्रमुख और कांग्रेस नेता वीरप्पा मोइली को भी जानकारी देंगे। बैठक में इंडियन बैंक्स एसोसिएशन, एसबीआई, पीएनबी और ओबीसी भी इस बैठक में मौजूद रहेंगे।
साथ ही बैठक में 500 और 1000 रुपये के पुराने नोटों को बंद करने के बाद अर्थव्यवस्था पर प्रभाव की चर्चा होगी। इसके अलावा उर्जित पटेल 20 जनवरी को इन्हीं मुद्दों पर लोक लेखा समिति के सामने अपनी सफाई देंगे।
