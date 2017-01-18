आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

कांग्रेस के विरोध के बीच नोटबंदी पर आज सफाई देंगे उर्जित पटेल

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Wed, 18 Jan 2017 02:37 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
Urjit Patel to explain demonetisation before parliamentary committee

उर्जित पटेल PC: getty

नोटबंदी और अर्थव्यवस्था पर उसके प्रभाव के बारे में रिजर्व बैंक के गवर्नर उर्जित पटेल संसदीय समिति को अपनी सफाई देने जा रहे हैं। अपने संबोधन में वो बताएंगे कि नगदी की समस्या से निपटने के लिए अबतक क्या कुछ किया गया है।
इसके अलावा वित्त मंत्रालय के प्रतिनिधि, वित्तीय सेवा एवं राजस्व के अधिकारी वित्तीय मामलों की स्थायी समिति के प्रमुख और कांग्रेस नेता वीरप्पा मोइली को भी जानकारी देंगे। बैठक में इंडियन बैंक्स एसोसिएशन, एसबीआई, पीएनबी और ओबीसी भी इस बैठक में मौजूद रहेंगे।

साथ ही बैठक में 500 और 1000 रुपये के पुराने नोटों को बंद करने के बाद अर्थव्यवस्था पर प्रभाव की चर्चा होगी। इसके अलावा उर्जित पटेल 20 जनवरी को इन्हीं मुद्दों पर लोक लेखा समिति के सामने अपनी सफाई देंगे।
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

urjit patel demonetisation parliamentary committee congress

स्पॉटलाइट

पति को धोखा देकर फेशन डिजाइनर को डेट कर रही है ये हीरोइन, युवराज से भी चला था अफेयर

  • बुधवार, 18 जनवरी 2017
  • +
kim sharma dating with a fashion designer

जान‌िए, उत्तराखंड में अबकी बार क‌िसकी सरकार?

  • बुधवार, 18 जनवरी 2017
  • +
uttrakhand assembly election 2017

सैमसंग ने लॉन्च किया 6GB रैम वाला दमदार फोन, कैमरा भी है शानदार

  • बुधवार, 18 जनवरी 2017
  • +
samsung galaxy c9 pro with 6gb ram launched in india

थैले की तरह लटकता है इस औरत का पेट, जानिए कैसे हुआ ये हाल

  • बुधवार, 18 जनवरी 2017
  • +
Women In California Has 9 Kg Of Loose Skin

ट्विंकल ने खोला राज, कहा 'अक्षय और मैं एक दूसरे को मारने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं'

  • बुधवार, 18 जनवरी 2017
  • +
twinkle khanna said that me and akshay wants to defeat each other

जबर ख़बर

500 100 का नोट बंद कर जारी किया 20000 का नया नोटहॉस्पिटल

Read More

चुनावी खेल

कभी भी हो सकता है सपा-कांग्रेस के गठबंधन का ऐलान, गुलाम नबी ने की पुष्ट‌ि

ghulam nabi confirms congress alliance with sp

Most Read

एयर एशिया का शानदार ऑफर, 99 रुपये में करें हवाई यात्रा

Air asia offers tickets at a cost of just 100 rupees
  • बुधवार, 18 जनवरी 2017
  • +

मात्र 407 रुपये देकर करें एयर एशिया से हवाई सैर

Air Asia offers flights at 407 rupees
  • मंगलवार, 17 जनवरी 2017
  • +

एयरटेल पेमेंट बैंक आज होगा लांच, 7.25 फीसदी मिलेगा ब्याज

Airtel to launch its payment bank today, will get higher interest rate on deposit
  • गुरुवार, 12 जनवरी 2017
  • +

भारतीय चिन्हों और प्रतीकों को लेकर लापरवाह न रहे अमेजॉन: सरकार 

Govt warns Amazon over misuse of Indian icons
  • रविवार, 15 जनवरी 2017
  • +

बिना सेट टॉप बॉक्स बदले बदल सकेंगे ऑपरेटर

Soon you can change operator without changing set top box
  • बुधवार, 11 जनवरी 2017
  • +

सर्विस चार्ज: कानून के अभाव में कैसे होटल-रेस्त्रां वालों को रोक सकेगी सरकार

How Govt will stop service charge when there is no law
  • शुक्रवार, 13 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
﻿