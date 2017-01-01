बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
नए साल पर सब्सिडी वाला रसोई गैस सिलेंडर महंगा, जुलाई से आठवीं बार बढ़े दाम
{"_id":"5868e6fa4f1c1bd606eec556","slug":"subsidised-lpg-rs-2-cylinder-jet-fuel-prices-hiked-by-8-6-on-new-year-2017","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u090f \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u092c\u094d\u0938\u093f\u0921\u0940 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0930\u0938\u094b\u0908 \u0917\u0948\u0938 \u0938\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0921\u0930 \u092e\u0939\u0902\u0917\u093e, \u091c\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0908 \u0938\u0947 \u0906\u0920\u0935\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0947 \u0926\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"BUSINESS DIARY","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u091c\u093c\u0928\u0947\u0938 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940 ","slug":"business-diary"}}
Updated Sun, 01 Jan 2017 04:55 PM IST
नए साल पर सब्सिडी वाला रसोई गैस सिलेंडर 2 रुपये महंगा हो गया है। एविएशन फ्यूल भी 8.6 फीसदी महंगा हुआ है। इससे हवाई सफर महंगा हो सकता है। राजधानी दिल्ली में सब्सिडी वाले गैंस सिलेंडर (14.2 ग्राम) की कीमत अब तक 432.71 रुपये थी, जोकि बढ़कर 434.71 रुपये हो गई है।
जुलाई 2016 से आठ बार रसोई गैस सिलेंडर की कीमत बढ़ाई गई है। 1 दिसंबर 2016 को इसके दाम में 2.07 रुपये की बढ़ोतरी की गई थी। वहीं, गैर सब्सिडी वाले गैस सिलेंडर पर एक रुपये की बढ़ोतरी हुई थी।
दिसंबर 2016 में विमान ईंधन में 3.7 फीसदी की कटौती हुई थी। दिल्ली में विमान ईंधन 4161 रुपये प्रति किलोलीटर (1000 लीटर) से बढ़ाकर 52540.63 प्रति किलोलीटर हो गई है।
Write a Comment | View Comments
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"5867fb724f1c1b7b25eeb9df","slug":"january-2017-monthly-rashiphal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0932 2017 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0939\u0932\u093e \u092a\u0939\u0932\u093e \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u093e \u0907\u0928 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u200c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u200c\u093f\u090f \u092d\u093e\u0917\u094d\u092f\u0936\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0939\u0948, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u200c\u093f\u090f \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u0932\u200c\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0939\u0948","category":{"title":"PREDICTIONS","title_hn":"\u092d\u0935\u093f\u0937\u094d\u092f\u0935\u093e\u0923\u0940","slug":"predictions"}}
{"_id":"5868e8ec4f1c1b7675eef198","slug":"mouni-roy-celebrate-new-year-party-with-her-boyfriend","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091f\u0940\u0935\u0940 \u0915\u0940 '\u0928\u093e\u0917\u093f\u0928' \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u094d\u0935\u0949\u092f\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u0938\u0902\u0917 \u092e\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u091c\u0936\u094d\u0928, \u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b\u091c","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"5868bac84f1c1b7b25eebc87","slug":"gourav-chopra-eliminated-from-bigg-boss-house","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss : \u0928\u090f \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u0930 \u0918\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u0926\u0938\u094d\u092f, \u0905\u0927\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0930\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"5868a9484f1c1b7675eef0c7","slug":"jhanvi-kapoor-hot-photoshoot-before-debut","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u092f\u093e \u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u0905\u0935\u0924\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b\u0936\u0942\u091f","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"586898574f1c1b7675eef09b","slug":"shahid-kapoor-shares-her-daughter-s-photo-in-instagram","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u092a\u093e \u0936\u093e\u0939\u093f\u0926 \u0928\u0947 \u0907\u0902\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b, \u0932\u093f\u0916\u093e \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0936\u0932....","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"586622fc4f1c1b255eeec120","slug":"reliance-jio-on-why-its-happy-new-year-offer-shouldn-t-be-scrapped","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092f\u0902\u0938 \u091c\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u092b\u093e\u0908- \u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0930\u0926\u094d\u0926 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f \u0909\u0928\u0915\u093e \u0928\u090f \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0911\u092b\u0930","category":{"title":"BUSINESS DIARY","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u091c\u093c\u0928\u0947\u0938 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940 ","slug":"business-diary"}}
शुक्रवार, 30 दिसंबर 2016
+
{"_id":"58621a854f1c1b7675eeb8e1","slug":"jet-airways-extends-best-fares-forever-offer","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"990 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0940\u092e, \u091c\u0947\u091f \u090f\u092f\u0930\u0935\u0947\u091c \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u093e\u0908 \u0938\u092e\u092f \u0938\u0940\u092e\u093e","category":{"title":"BUSINESS DIARY","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u091c\u093c\u0928\u0947\u0938 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940 ","slug":"business-diary"}}
मंगलवार, 27 दिसंबर 2016
+
{"_id":"5864f21f4f1c1b265eeeb9e8","slug":"gold-up-by-150-per-10-gram-amidst-demand","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0917\u093e\u0924\u093e\u0930 \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u092e\u0915 \u092c\u0930\u0915\u0930\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"BUSINESS DIARY","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u091c\u093c\u0928\u0947\u0938 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940 ","slug":"business-diary"}}
गुरुवार, 29 दिसंबर 2016
+
{"_id":"586766284f1c1b445ceed09d","slug":"new-challenges-for-economic-growth-in-coming-year-for-govt","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u090f \u0935\u0930\u094d\u0937 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u091c\u092c\u0942\u0924 \u0905\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0935\u094d\u092f\u0935\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u094c\u0924\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"BUSINESS DIARY","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u091c\u093c\u0928\u0947\u0938 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940 ","slug":"business-diary"}}
{"_id":"5860ef884f1c1bec14eebb0c","slug":"launch-of-reliance-jio-causes-loss-in-argin-of-telecom-companies","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092f\u0902\u0938 \u091c\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u091f\u0947\u0932\u0940\u0915\u0949\u092e \u0915\u0902\u092a\u0928\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u094b \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0918\u093e\u091f\u093e","category":{"title":"BUSINESS DIARY","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u091c\u093c\u0928\u0947\u0938 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940 ","slug":"business-diary"}}
{"_id":"586049f44f1c1b8259eeb1d3","slug":"no-plans-to-charge-a-tax-on-profits-from-stock","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u0928\u093e\u092b\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0930 \u0935\u0938\u0942\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u092f\u094b\u091c\u0928\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 : \u091c\u0947\u091f\u0932\u0940","category":{"title":"BUSINESS DIARY","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u091c\u093c\u0928\u0947\u0938 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940 ","slug":"business-diary"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top