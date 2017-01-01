आपका शहर Close

नए साल पर सब्सिडी वाला रसोई गैस सिलेंडर महंगा, जुलाई से आठवीं बार बढ़े दाम

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Sun, 01 Jan 2017 04:55 PM IST
subsidised LPG Rs. 2/cylinder, Jet fuel prices hiked by 8.6% on new year 2017
नए साल पर सब्सिडी वाला रसोई गैस सिलेंडर 2 रुपये महंगा हो गया है। एविएशन फ्यूल भी 8.6 फीसदी महंगा हुआ है। इससे हवाई सफर महंगा हो सकता है। राजधानी दिल्ली में सब्सिडी वाले गैंस सिलेंडर (14.2 ग्राम) की कीमत अब तक 432.71 रुपये थी, जोकि बढ़कर 434.71 रुपये हो गई है। 
जुलाई 2016 से आठ बार रसोई गैस सिलेंडर की कीमत बढ़ाई गई है। 1 दिसंबर 2016 को इसके दाम में 2.07 रुपये की बढ़ोतरी की गई थी। वहीं, गैर सब्सिडी वाले गैस सिलेंडर पर एक रुपये की बढ़ोतरी हुई थी।

दिसंबर 2016 में विमान ईंधन में 3.7 फीसदी की कटौती हुई थी। दिल्ली में विमान ईंधन 4161 रुपये प्रति किलोलीटर (1000 लीटर) से बढ़ाकर 52540.63 प्रति किलोलीटर हो गई है।  
2017 का पहला महीना इन राश‌ियों के ल‌िए भाग्यशाली

  • रविवार, 1 जनवरी 2017
टीवी की 'नागिन' ने ब्वॉयफ्रेंड संग मनाया जश्न, शेयर की बोल्ड फोटोज

  • रविवार, 1 जनवरी 2017
Bigg Boss : नए साल पर घर से बाहर हो जाएगा ये सदस्य, अधूरी रह जाएगी प्रेम कहानी

  • रविवार, 1 जनवरी 2017
श्रीदेवी की बेटी का नया अंदाज, बोल्ड अवतार में करा रही हैं फोटोशूट

  • रविवार, 1 जनवरी 2017
पापा शाहिद ने इंस्टाग्राम पर पहली बार शेयर की बेटी की फोटो, लिखा कुछ स्पेशल....

  • रविवार, 1 जनवरी 2017
अखिलेश बने सपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष, शिवपाल की कुर्सी गई, अमर बाहर

akhilesh yadav, samajwadi party national confrence, shivpal yadav, mulayam yadav, lucknow

जियो की सफाई- क्यों रद्द न हो उनका नए साल वाला ऑफर

990 रुपये में यात्रा की स्कीम, जेट एयरवेज ने बढ़ाई समय सीमा

लगातार खरीद से सोने की चमक बरकरार

नए वर्ष में मजबूत अर्थव्यवस्था के लिए सरकार के सामने रहेंगी ये चुनौतियां

रिलायंस जियो के आने से टेलीकॉम कंपनियों को हो रहा घाटा

शेयर से मुनाफे पर कर वसूलने की कोई योजना नहीं : जेटली

﻿