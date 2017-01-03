बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
नोटों की जमाखोरी रोकने के लिए RBI का नया फरमान
{"_id":"586b75424f1c1b4d56159159","slug":"rbi-issues-new-guidelines-on-500-rupee-note","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u094b\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u092e\u093e\u0916\u094b\u0930\u0940 \u0930\u094b\u0915\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u200c\u093f\u090f RBI \u0915\u093e \u0928\u092f\u093e \u092b\u0930\u092e\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"BUSINESS DIARY","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u091c\u093c\u0928\u0947\u0938 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940 ","slug":"business-diary"}}
Updated Tue, 03 Jan 2017 03:35 PM IST
कालाधन जमा होने से रोकने के लिए आरबीआई ने देश के सभी बड़े शहरों में 500 के नए नोट के बारे में नया फरमान जारी किया है। फरमान के मुताबिक कैश काउंटर से बड़ी धनराशि के लिए यह नोट नहीं दिए जाएंगे क्योंकि कालाधन एकत्रित करने वाले इनको डंप कर सकते हैं।
नए नोट को एटीएम के माध्यम से देने के निर्देश दिए हैं, जिससे कि जनता में छोटे नोट का एक्सचेंज बना रहे। आरबीआई ने देश के सभी बड़े शहरों को 500-500 के नोट की खेप भेज दी है।
केंद्रीय वित्त मंत्रालय का मानना है कि कालाधन जमा करने वालों की नजर 500-500 के नए नोट पर है। वह बैंकों में गठजोड़ करके इन नोटों की जमाखोरी के प्रयास में हैं।
इस साजिश को रोकने के लिए बैंकों को सख्त निर्देश दिए हैं। त्रिस्तरीय चेकिंग होगी, कैश काउंटर के बाद बैंक के दूसरे अधिकारी तथा प्रबंधक नजर रखेंगे कि इन नोट को अधिक संख्या में किसी व्यक्ति को तो नहीं दिया जा रहा है।
बडे़ उद्यमियों को दो-दो हजार के नोट ही दिए जाएं। 30 दिसंबर को नए नोट की आई खेप में 500 के 75 फीसदी नोट एटीएम के माध्यम से खाताधारकों को दिए जा रहे हैं।
इस पूरे सिस्टम पर बैंकों की विजिलेंस के अलावा केंद्रीय खुफिया एजेंसियों पर नजर रखने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं।
आगे पढ़ें
चेकिंग त्रिस्तरीय होगी
Write a Comment | View Comments
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"586b6f854f1c1b02521593dc","slug":"sonam-officially-announces-about-her-boyfriend-in-social-media","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094b\u0928\u092e \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u092c\u094d\u0935\u0949\u092f\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0932\u093f\u0916\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0948\u092a\u094d\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"586b4da14f1c1ba378158d2c","slug":"pakistani-umpire-aleem-dar-makes-a-new-record","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0948\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917, \u092c\u0949\u0932\u093f\u0902\u0917, \u092b\u0940\u0932\u094d\u0921\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0948\u0926\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092b \u0916\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0930\u091a\u093e \u0907\u0924\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0938","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
{"_id":"586b3e004f1c1b943a1587b7","slug":"4-thousand-vacancies-in-uttar-pradesh-basic-shiksha-parishd-for-urdu-teachers","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u0938\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0902\u091f \u091f\u0940\u091a\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0902\u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0930\u094d\u0924\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, 4 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u092a\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0928\u093f\u092f\u0941\u0915\u094d\u0924\u093f","category":{"title":"Government Jobs","title_hn":"\u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","slug":"government-jobs"}}
{"_id":"586b74d64f1c1ba378158e54","slug":"tips-to-lighten-yourself-after-overeating","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092a\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0926\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0924, \u092f\u0947 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0938\u092e\u093e\u0927\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Fitness","title_hn":"\u092b\u093f\u091f\u0928\u0947\u0938","slug":"fitness"}}
{"_id":"586b4e314f1c1b1c7e158c0a","slug":"bhim-and-paytm-app-which-one-is-better","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0947\u091f\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0914\u0930 \u092d\u0940\u092e \u090f\u092a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u0902\u0924\u0930, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094c\u0928 \u0939\u0948 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u092c\u0947\u0939\u0924\u0930","category":{"title":"Mobile Apps","title_hn":"\u092e\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u090f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"mobile-apps"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"5868e6fa4f1c1bd606eec556","slug":"subsidised-lpg-rs-2-cylinder-jet-fuel-prices-hiked-by-8-6-on-new-year-2017","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0932, \u0921\u0940\u091c\u0932, \u0930\u0938\u094b\u0908 \u0917\u0948\u0938 \u0914\u0930 \u0935\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0908\u0902\u0927\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u093e\u092e \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0947","category":{"title":"BUSINESS DIARY","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u091c\u093c\u0928\u0947\u0938 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940 ","slug":"business-diary"}}
{"_id":"586622fc4f1c1b255eeec120","slug":"reliance-jio-on-why-its-happy-new-year-offer-shouldn-t-be-scrapped","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092f\u0902\u0938 \u091c\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u092b\u093e\u0908- \u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0930\u0926\u094d\u0926 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f \u0909\u0928\u0915\u093e \u0928\u090f \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0911\u092b\u0930","category":{"title":"BUSINESS DIARY","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u091c\u093c\u0928\u0947\u0938 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940 ","slug":"business-diary"}}
शुक्रवार, 30 दिसंबर 2016
+
{"_id":"5869ef954f1c1b0b52158328","slug":"flipkart-suffers-14-crore-loss-daily","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u094d\u0932\u093f\u092a\u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0915\u094b 2016 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u091d\u0947\u0932\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e 14 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0915\u093e \u0918\u093e\u091f\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0925\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939?","category":{"title":"BUSINESS DIARY","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u091c\u093c\u0928\u0947\u0938 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940 ","slug":"business-diary"}}
{"_id":"5864f21f4f1c1b265eeeb9e8","slug":"gold-up-by-150-per-10-gram-amidst-demand","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0917\u093e\u0924\u093e\u0930 \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u092e\u0915 \u092c\u0930\u0915\u0930\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"BUSINESS DIARY","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u091c\u093c\u0928\u0947\u0938 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940 ","slug":"business-diary"}}
गुरुवार, 29 दिसंबर 2016
+
{"_id":"586766284f1c1b445ceed09d","slug":"new-challenges-for-economic-growth-in-coming-year-for-govt","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u090f \u0935\u0930\u094d\u0937 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u091c\u092c\u0942\u0924 \u0905\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0935\u094d\u092f\u0935\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u094c\u0924\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"BUSINESS DIARY","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u091c\u093c\u0928\u0947\u0938 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940 ","slug":"business-diary"}}
{"_id":"5858e77d4f1c1bd663e39af5","slug":"small-businessmen-to-get-discount-on-cashless-transaction-jaitley","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0924\u094d\u0924\u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091b\u094b\u091f\u0947 \u0926\u0941\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0926\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0928\u0908 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0940\u092e \u0915\u093e \u0910\u0932\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"BUSINESS DIARY","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u091c\u093c\u0928\u0947\u0938 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940 ","slug":"business-diary"}}
मंगलवार, 20 दिसंबर 2016
+
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top