नोटों की जमाखोरी रोकने के ल‌िए RBI का नया फरमान

ब्यूरो/ अमर उजाला, बरेली

Updated Tue, 03 Jan 2017 03:35 PM IST
RBI issues new guidelines on 500 rupee note
कालाधन जमा होने से रोकने के लिए आरबीआई ने देश के सभी बड़े शहरों में 500 के नए नोट के बारे में नया फरमान जारी किया है। फरमान के मुताबिक कैश काउंटर से बड़ी धनराशि के लिए यह नोट नहीं दिए जाएंगे क्योंकि कालाधन एकत्रित करने वाले इनको डंप कर सकते हैं।
नए नोट को एटीएम के माध्यम से देने के निर्देश दिए हैं, जिससे कि जनता में छोटे नोट का एक्सचेंज बना रहे। आरबीआई ने देश के सभी बड़े शहरों को 500-500 के नोट की खेप भेज दी है।

केंद्रीय वित्त मंत्रालय का मानना है कि कालाधन जमा करने वालों की नजर 500-500 के नए नोट पर है। वह बैंकों में गठजोड़ करके इन नोटों की जमाखोरी के प्रयास में हैं। 
चेकिंग त्रिस्तरीय होगी
guidelines for banks demonetisation rbi

