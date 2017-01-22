आपका शहर Close

नोटबंदी के बारे में RBI गर्वनर का ऐसा बयान, खुश होंगे मोदी!

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Sun, 22 Jan 2017 02:51 PM IST
RBI, goevernment were in talks for few months before demonetisation
रिजर्व बैंक ऑफ इंडिया के गवर्नर उर्जित पटेल ने संसद की लोक लेखा समिति को बताया कि नोटबंदी का फैसला सरकार ने आनन-फानन में नहीं किया था, बल्कि इसके लिए कई महीनों तक रिजर्व बैंक और सरकार के बीच बातचीत का दौर चला था। थी। हालांकि आरबीआई ने इस बारे में फैसला 8 नवंबर को ही लिया। 
नोटबंदी के बाद हालत सुधरने की थी उम्मीद

पटेल ने कहा कि नोटबंदी के बाद हालत खराब होने का अंदेशा था, लेकिन रिजर्व बैंक ने इसके लिए पहले से तैयारी कर रखी थी। इसमें नए करेंसी नोट की समयबद्ध तरीके से सप्लाई करना और डिजिटल ट्रांजैक्शन को ज्यादा से ज्यादा बढ़ावा देना शामिल है। 
छोटे सेक्टर में थोड़े समय के लिए पड़ना था असर
