नोटबंदी के बारे में RBI गर्वनर का ऐसा बयान, खुश होंगे मोदी!
Updated Sun, 22 Jan 2017 02:51 PM IST
रिजर्व बैंक ऑफ इंडिया के गवर्नर उर्जित पटेल ने संसद की लोक लेखा समिति को बताया कि नोटबंदी का फैसला सरकार ने आनन-फानन में नहीं किया था, बल्कि इसके लिए कई महीनों तक रिजर्व बैंक और सरकार के बीच बातचीत का दौर चला था। थी। हालांकि आरबीआई ने इस बारे में फैसला 8 नवंबर को ही लिया।
पटेल ने कहा कि नोटबंदी के बाद हालत खराब होने का अंदेशा था, लेकिन रिजर्व बैंक ने इसके लिए पहले से तैयारी कर रखी थी। इसमें नए करेंसी नोट की समयबद्ध तरीके से सप्लाई करना और डिजिटल ट्रांजैक्शन को ज्यादा से ज्यादा बढ़ावा देना शामिल है।
आरबीआई ने कहा कि नोटबंदी के बाद छोटे सेक्टर में नोटबंदी के बाद प्रतिकूल असर पड़ेगा, इसकी आशंका पहले से थी। लेकिन यह थोड़े समय के लिए होगा, यह भी पता था। पटेल ने समिति को बताया कि जिन सेक्टर में कैश का लेन-देन होता है जैसे कि रिटेल व्यापार, होटल, रेस्टोरेंट और ट्रांसपोर्टेशन वहां पर नोटबंदी का सर्वाधिक असर पड़ा था। लेकिन कैश की उपलब्धता बढ़ने के साथ ही इनमें असर कम हो गया है।
समिति को दाखिल किए गए अपने लिखित जवाब में पटेल ने बताया कि आरबीआई ने जब अपनी तिमाही मौद्रिक नीति घोषणा की थी, तभी जीडीपी के आंकड़े को 7.6 फीसदी से घटाकर के 7.1 फीसदी कर दिया था।
पटेल ने कहा कि 500 और 1000 रुपये के नोट को बंद करने के लिए फैसला 8 नवंबर को आरबीआई की बोर्ड मीटिंग में लिया गया था। इसके बाद बोर्ड के फैसले की जानकारी सरकार को दी गई, जिसके बाद इसे लागू किया गया था।
पटेल ने समिति को बताया कि 2000 और 500 रुपये के नए नोट की छपाई नोटबंदी से कुछ महीने पहले शुरू की गई थी। इससे नोटबंदी की घोषणा के वक्त काफी बड़ी संख्या में नए नोट छप गए थे, जिससे लोगों को ज्यादा परेशानी नहीं हुई।
यह पूछे जाने पर कि आरबीआई ने अपने फैसले की जानकारी को वेबसाइट पर अपलोड क्यों नहीं किया, पटेल ने कहा कि ऐसा आरबीआई ने कभी नहीं किया है। वित्त मंत्रालय ने अलग से समिति को बताया कि एक्साइज और कस्टम विभाग ने किसी भी तरह की कोई जाली नोट की खेप नहीं पकड़ी थी। हालांकि ऐसे मामले में सीबीआई ने जरुर केस दर्ज किए हैं।
