बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पढ़ें बजट के बाद क्या बोले वित्तमंत्री अरुण जेटली
{"_id":"5891b2134f1c1b4a40e803db","slug":"political-parties-must-take-donations-like-obama-jaitley","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u091c\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0924\u094d\u0924\u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0905\u0930\u0941\u0923 \u091c\u0947\u091f\u0932\u0940","category":{"title":"BUSINESS DIARY","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u091c\u093c\u0928\u0947\u0938 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940 ","slug":"business-diary"}}
Updated Thu, 02 Feb 2017 02:20 PM IST
बजट के बाद पत्रकारों से बात करते हुए वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली ने बजट के विभिन्न पहलुओं पर बात की। पेश हैं मुख्य अंश
-कारपोरेट टैक्स पर बोलते हुए वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली ने कहा कि पहले ही बड़ी कंपनियां घाटे से गुजर रही हैं,दी जा रहीं राहत को कम करने से उनकी और बढ़ जाएंगी। हम धीरे-धीरे दी जा रही राहत को कम करेंगे।
-वित्तमंत्री अरुण जेटली ने कहा है कि भारतीय पार्टियों को अमेरिका के पूर्व राष्ट्रपति बराक ओबामा की तरह छोटी-छोटी राशियों में डिजिटल माध्यमों से चंदा लेना चाहिए, इससे सियासी दलों पर एहसान भी नहीं होगा और काले धन की समस्या भी नहीं होगी।
-अरुण जेटली ने अपने खास इंटरव्यू में कहा है कि नोटबंदी के बाद माइक्रो स्मॉल एंड मीडियम इंडस्ट्री की मदद करना जरूरी था। बजट में इसका ध्यान रखा गया है।
-नोटबंदी की वजह से अधिक टैक्स जमा हुआ है, इतना टैक्स पहले कभी जमा नहीं हुआ
-अर्थव्यवस्था से काला धन निकालना सरकार की प्राथमिकता
Write a Comment | View Comments
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"5892cd0b4f1c1b5a42e80ab6","slug":"like-and-share-god-and-goddess-modern-picture","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0935\u0924\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0928 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921\u0928 \u0930\u0942\u092a \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0906\u092a \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930 \u0932\u093e\u0908\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"Religion","title_hn":"\u0927\u0930\u094d\u092e","slug":"religion"}}
{"_id":"5892e7934f1c1b232ae80673","slug":"amisha-patel-dispute-with-her-family","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093e\u0902-\u092c\u093e\u092a \u0915\u093e \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927, \u091a\u092a\u094d\u092a\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u091f\u0915\u0930 \u0918\u094d\u200d\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932 \u0926\u0940 \u0917\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5892e71c4f1c1b313de834c9","slug":"watch-the-crackling-chemistry-of-varun-alia-in-badrinath-ki-dulhania-trailer","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093e\u0925 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0930: \u0935\u0930\u0941\u0923 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0940 \u0906\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0941\u0906","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5892de294f1c1b953fe7fe27","slug":"first-tree-woman-found-in-bangladesh-to-be-cure-with-the-dieases","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u0947\u0939\u0930\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0909\u0917 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0947\u0921\u093c, \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0938 10 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0932\u094b\u0917","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5892d7894f1c1b2f3de8364c","slug":"meet-the-new-internet-sensation-saima-hussain-mir-courtesy-shah-rukh-khan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0939\u0930\u0941\u0916 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0947\u0932\u094d\u092b\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0907\u0902\u091f\u0930\u0928\u0947\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940, \u0906 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092a\u094b\u091c\u0932","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"58919fee4f1c1b4a40e8037d","slug":"budget-will-increase-purchasing-power-of-middleclass-pm-modi","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0940 \u091c\u0947\u091f\u0932\u0940 \u091f\u0940\u092e \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0927\u093e\u0908, \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0910\u0924\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0938\u093f\u0915 \u092c\u091c\u091f","category":{"title":"BUSINESS DIARY","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u091c\u093c\u0928\u0947\u0938 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940 ","slug":"business-diary"}}
{"_id":"589093a64f1c1b313de81ce7","slug":"ubi-is-better-option-to-curb-poverty","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0930\u0940\u092c\u0940 \u0939\u091f\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0938\u092c\u094d\u0938\u093f\u0921\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0947\u0939\u0924\u0930\u0940\u0928 \u0935\u093f\u0915\u0932\u094d\u092a '\u092f\u0942\u092c\u0940\u0906\u0908'\u00a0","category":{"title":"BUSINESS DIARY","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u091c\u093c\u0928\u0947\u0938 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940 ","slug":"business-diary"}}
{"_id":"5891b2134f1c1b4a40e803db","slug":"political-parties-must-take-donations-like-obama-jaitley","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u091c\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0924\u094d\u0924\u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0905\u0930\u0941\u0923 \u091c\u0947\u091f\u0932\u0940","category":{"title":"BUSINESS DIARY","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u091c\u093c\u0928\u0947\u0938 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940 ","slug":"business-diary"}}
{"_id":"5890591b4f1c1bc24ee7ff8e","slug":"businessmen-seek-govt-to-focus-on-digital-india-in-budget","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"Budget 2017: \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0921\u093f\u091c\u093f\u091f\u0932 \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u092b\u094b\u0915\u0938\u00a0","category":{"title":"BUSINESS DIARY","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u091c\u093c\u0928\u0947\u0938 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940 ","slug":"business-diary"}}
{"_id":"5887109b4f1c1bc37ecf4b56","slug":"vodafone-launches-unlimited-offer-for-postpaid-users","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0938\u0947 \u0918\u092c\u0930\u093e\u090f \u0935\u094b\u0921\u093e\u092b\u094b\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0915\u0947\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0911\u092b\u0930","category":{"title":"BUSINESS DIARY","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u091c\u093c\u0928\u0947\u0938 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940 ","slug":"business-diary"}}
{"_id":"587f2fe94f1c1b233aeffee8","slug":"urjit-patel-to-explain-demonetisation-before-parliamentary-committee","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u0930\u094d\u091c\u093f\u0924 \u092a\u091f\u0947\u0932 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0902\u0938\u0926\u0940\u092f \u0938\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093f \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e, 9.2 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0905\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0935\u094d\u092f\u0935\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0925\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u090f","category":{"title":"BUSINESS DIARY","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u091c\u093c\u0928\u0947\u0938 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940 ","slug":"business-diary"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top