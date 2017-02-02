आपका शहर Close

पढ़ें बजट के बाद क्या बोले वित्तमंत्री अरुण जेटली

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Thu, 02 Feb 2017 02:20 PM IST
Political parties must take donations like obama:Jaitley
बजट के बाद पत्रकारों से बात करते हुए वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली ने बजट के विभिन्न पहलुओं पर बात की। पेश हैं मुख्य अंश
-कारपोरेट टैक्स पर बोलते हुए वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली ने कहा कि पहले ही बड़ी कंपनियां घाटे से गुजर रही हैं,दी जा रहीं राहत को कम करने से उनकी और बढ़ जाएंगी। हम धीरे-धीरे दी जा रही राहत को कम करेंगे।


-वित्तमंत्री अरुण जेटली ने कहा है कि भारतीय पार्टियों को अमेरिका के पूर्व राष्ट्रपति बराक ओबामा की तरह छोटी-छोटी राशियों में डिजिटल माध्यमों से चंदा लेना चाहिए, इससे सियासी दलों पर एहसान भी नहीं होगा और काले धन की समस्या भी नहीं होगी।

-अरुण जेटली ने अपने खास इंटरव्यू में कहा है कि नोटबंदी के बाद माइक्रो स्मॉल एंड मीडियम इंडस्ट्री की मदद करना जरूरी था। बजट में इसका ध्यान रखा गया है।

-नोटबंदी की वजह से अधिक टैक्स जमा हुआ है, इतना टैक्स पहले कभी जमा नहीं हुआ

-अर्थव्यवस्था से काला धन निकालना सरकार की प्राथमिकता
बजट

बजट की 10 बड़ी बातें, नोटबंदी के जख्मों पर टैक्स कटौती का मरहम

top 10 points of union budget 2017

