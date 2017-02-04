बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
एक शख्स जिसने अपने शरीर को बना दिया विज्ञापन बोर्ड
Updated Sat, 04 Feb 2017 08:09 PM IST
आपने सड़कों पर,ट्रेनों पर, हवाई जहाजों पर विज्ञापन तो देखे ही होंगे, लेकिन एक शख्स ऐसा है जो अपने शरीर से विज्ञापन करता है। दरअसल 25 साल के जसोन जॉर्ज मुंबई में रहते हैं।
अब तक शरीर पर 380 कंपनियों के लोगो गुदवा चुके हैं और खुद को विज्ञापन बोर्ड की शक्ल दे चुके हैं। इनमें गूगल और प्यूमा जैसे बड़े ब्रांड भी हैं।
जसोन के मुताबिक, उन्होंने जिन भी कंपनियों के लोगो को अपने शरीर पर टैटू करवाया है, उन ब्रांड का उनके जीवन पर असर रहा है। जसोन अभी और टैटू गुदवाना चाहते हैं ताकि रिकॉर्ड बना सकें। 2015 में उन्होंने एक महीने में शरीर में 177 टैटू गुदवाने का रिकॉर्ड भी बनाया था।
