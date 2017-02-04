आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान
Election-2017 Election-2017

एक शख्स जिसने अपने शरीर को बना दिया विज्ञापन बोर्ड

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Sat, 04 Feb 2017 08:09 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
one man who becomes bill board
आपने सड़कों पर,ट्रेनों पर, हवाई जहाजों पर विज्ञापन तो देखे ही होंगे, लेकिन एक शख्स ऐसा है जो अपने शरीर से विज्ञापन करता है। दरअसल 25 साल के जसोन जॉर्ज मुंबई में रहते हैं।
अब तक शरीर पर 380 कंपनियों के लोगो गुदवा चुके हैं और खुद को विज्ञापन बोर्ड की शक्ल दे चुके हैं। इनमें गूगल और प्यूमा जैसे बड़े ब्रांड भी हैं।

जसोन के मुताबिक, उन्होंने जिन भी कंपनियों के लोगो को अपने शरीर पर टैटू करवाया है, उन ब्रांड का उनके जीवन पर असर रहा है। जसोन अभी और टैटू गुदवाना चाहते हैं ताकि रिकॉर्ड बना सकें। 2015 में उन्होंने एक महीने में शरीर में 177 टैटू गुदवाने का रिकॉर्ड भी बनाया था। 
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

jason george billboard mumbai

स्पॉटलाइट

आलिया ने किया खुलासा, कहा- 'सेट पर नशे में धुत रहते थे वरुण'

  • शनिवार, 4 फरवरी 2017
  • +
alia bhatt said that varun dhawan was drunked in shooting set

एक शख्स जिसने अपने शरीर को बना दिया विज्ञापन बोर्ड

  • शनिवार, 4 फरवरी 2017
  • +
one man who becomes bill board

फेसबुक ने अपने जन्मदिन पर दिया यूजर्स को खास तोहफा

  • शनिवार, 4 फरवरी 2017
  • +
Today is facebook's birthday, know something special

ZTE ने लॉन्च किया पावरफुल बैटरी वाला ब्लेड ए2 प्लस स्मार्टफोन, रैम भी है दमदार

  • शनिवार, 4 फरवरी 2017
  • +
zte launches blade a2 plus

क्रेडिट कार्ड के इस्तेमाल से पहले जान लें ये बातें, आएंगी काम

  • शनिवार, 4 फरवरी 2017
  • +
handy Credit Card tips before you get your plastic mate

जबर ख़बर

...चुनाव को लेकर फेसबुक पर दो नए टूल लॉन्च, जानें क्या है खास

Read More

महासंग्राम 2017

#PunjabPollsLive: पोलिंग बू​थ के गेट बंद, अंदर मतदान जारी, अब तक 75% वोटिंग

punjab polls, punjab election, voting for punjab assembly election 2017

Most Read

एक शख्स जिसने अपने शरीर को बना दिया विज्ञापन बोर्ड

one man who becomes bill board
  • शनिवार, 4 फरवरी 2017
  • +

पीएम मोदी ने दी जेटली टीम को बधाई, बताया ऐतिहासिक बजट

Budget will increase purchasing power of middleclass:PM Modi
  • गुरुवार, 2 फरवरी 2017
  • +

गरीबी हटाने के लिए सब्सिडी का बेहतरीन विकल्प 'यूबीआई' 

UBI is better option to curb poverty
  • मंगलवार, 31 जनवरी 2017
  • +

'दान' लेने वाली संस्थाओं पर इनकम टैक्स विभाग की नजर, भेजा नोटिस

charitable institutions comes under income tax radar as department send tham notice
  • शुक्रवार, 3 फरवरी 2017
  • +

पढ़ें बजट के बाद क्या बोले वित्तमंत्री अरुण जेटली

Political parties must take donations like obama:Jaitley
  • गुरुवार, 2 फरवरी 2017
  • +

Budget 2017: कारोबारियों की मांग जारी रहे डिजिटल इंडिया पर फोकस 

businessmen seek govt to focus on digital india in Budget
  • मंगलवार, 31 जनवरी 2017
  • +
TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top