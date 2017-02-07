बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
चुनाव के बाद मिल सकती है बुरी खबर, महंगा हो सकता है रेल का सफर
Updated Tue, 07 Feb 2017 06:32 PM IST
भारतीय रेल
PC: PTI
वह दिन दूर नहीं जब आपको रेल सफर करने के लिए ज्यादा जेब ढीली करनी पड़े। पांच राज्यों के विधानसभा चुनावों के बाद रेल मंत्रालय ट्रेनों के किराए में इजाफा कर सकता है। ये इजाफा सरकार की दी जाने वाली 75 फीसदी सब्सिडी को समाप्त करके किया जा सकता है।
इससे आम यात्री को जहां टिकट महंगा मिलेगा,वहीं रेलवे के खजाने में बढ़ोतरी होगी। दरअसल किराये में इजाफा रेलवे में कैश फ्लो बढ़ाने के उद्देश्य से किया जा रहा है। बजट में वित्तमंत्री अरुण जेटली ने ऐलान किया था कि यात्रियों की सुरक्षा के लिए रेलवे संरक्षा कोष बनाया जाएगा।
इस पर एक लाख करोड़ खर्च किए जाएंगे। इसका वित्त पोषण सरकार की ओर से प्राप्त मूल पूंजी (सीड कैपिटल), रेलवे के खुद के संसाधनों और अन्य स्रोतों से किया जाएगा। सूत्रों की मानें तो सरकार सब्सिडी खत्म करने का फैसला रेलवे के लिए 4000 करोड़ का सेफ्टी फंड जुटाने के लिए कर रही है।
इतना ही नहीं रेलवे क्रॉस सब्सिडी के फॉर्मूले को खत्म करेगी। बता दें कि यात्रियों को मिलने वाली यह सब्सिडी माल भाड़े से मिलती है। मसलन जो माल भाड़े से कमाई होती है उसी में से सब्सिडी के रूप में यात्रियों को लौटाया जाता है।
