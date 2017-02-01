आपका शहर Close

Budget-2017 Budget-2017

Budget 2017:वरिष्ठ नागरिकों के लिए बजट में ये रहा खास

अभिषेक/अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Wed, 01 Feb 2017 11:01 PM IST
Budget 2017: Seniour Citizens to get health card

jaitley

वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली ने बजट पेश करते हुए वरिष्ठ नागरिकों के लिए कई घोषणाएं की हैं। जेटली ने लोकसभा में अपना बजट भाषण पेश करते हुए बताया कि सरकार देश के सभी नागरिकों के लिए स्वास्थ्य कार्ड बनाने की योजना बना रही है।
वित्त मंत्री के अनुसार इस कार्ड में वरिष्ठ नागरिक के स्वास्थ्य से संबंधित सभी जानकारियां होंगी जिससे जरूरत पड़ने पर उनके स्वास्थ्य के बारे में पूरी जानकारी ली जा सके। इसके जरिए सरकार की कोशिश देश के वरिष्ठ नागरिकों के स्वास्थ्य पर और अधिक ध्यान देना चाहती है।

वरिष्ठ नागरिकों को अक्सर अपनी बढ़ती उम्र के कारण कई तरह की स्वास्थ्य समस्याओं से गुजरना पड़ता है।ऐसे में सरकार की कोशिश उन्हें स्वास्थ्य चिंताओं के साथ होने वाली दूसरी तरह की दिक्कतों से निजात दिलाने की है। 
क्या है वरिष्ठ नागरिकों के लिए स्कीम
