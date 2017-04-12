आपका शहर Close

जियो के नए ऑफर पर एयरटेल को आपत्ति, कहा-नई बोतल में पुरानी शराब

amarujala.com- Presented by: संदीप भट्ट

Updated Wed, 12 Apr 2017 08:19 AM IST
Airtel objection to jio new offer
एयरटेल ने जियो की ओर से पेश नए ऑफर पर कड़ी आपत्ति जताई है। कंपनी ने इस ऑफर को ‘नई बोतल में पुरानी शराब’ करार दिया है। एयरटेल ने जियो पर ट्राई के आदेश का उल्लंघन का आरोप लगाते हुए उम्मीद जताई है कि इस मामले में ट्राई की ओर से ठोस कार्रवाई की जाएगी।
जियो की ओर से नया ऑफर पेश किए जाने के बाद एयरटेल के प्रवक्ता ने कहा कि वह जियो की ओर से की जा रही पेशकश को देखकर आश्चर्यचकित हैं, क्योंकि वह लगातार ट्राई के निर्देशों का उल्लंघन कर रही है। उन्होंने कहा कि जियो नए नाम से पुराने प्लान पेश कर रही है। 
