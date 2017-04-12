बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
जियो के नए ऑफर पर एयरटेल को आपत्ति, कहा-नई बोतल में पुरानी शराब
Updated Wed, 12 Apr 2017 08:19 AM IST
एयरटेल ने जियो की ओर से पेश नए ऑफर पर कड़ी आपत्ति जताई है। कंपनी ने इस ऑफर को ‘नई बोतल में पुरानी शराब’ करार दिया है। एयरटेल ने जियो पर ट्राई के आदेश का उल्लंघन का आरोप लगाते हुए उम्मीद जताई है कि इस मामले में ट्राई की ओर से ठोस कार्रवाई की जाएगी।
जियो की ओर से नया ऑफर पेश किए जाने के बाद एयरटेल के प्रवक्ता ने कहा कि वह जियो की ओर से की जा रही पेशकश को देखकर आश्चर्यचकित हैं, क्योंकि वह लगातार ट्राई के निर्देशों का उल्लंघन कर रही है। उन्होंने कहा कि जियो नए नाम से पुराने प्लान पेश कर रही है।
