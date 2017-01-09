बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
सबसे खराब एयरलाइंस में एयर इंडिया तीसरे स्थान पर
Updated Mon, 09 Jan 2017 07:03 PM IST
जो लोग कहते हैं कि हवाई जहाज से यात्रा करना ही काफी सुखद होता है। उनके लिए ये जानना जरूरी है कि केवल किसी भी हवाई जहाज से यात्रा करना सुखद नहीं हो सकता। आप किस हवाई जहाज कंपनी का चयन कर रहे हैं ये तय करना बहुत आवश्यक है।
सुविधाओं को अलग रखा जाए तो सबसे चिंताजनक होता है जहाजों का लेट होना। अगर गलत सेवा चुनी तो 55 फीसदी आपके लेट होने के चांस बढ़ जाते हैं। सही एयरलाइन के चुनाव से समय 11 फीसदी तक लेट होने को रोका जा सकता है। लेकिन कैसे जानेंगे की कौन सी विमान कंपनी की सेवा सही है।
इसके लिए फ्लाइटस्टैट्स हर वर्ष एक सूची जारी करती है जिसमें सबसे खराब सेवा देने वाली इंटरनेशनल एयरलाइंस के नाम छापे जाते हैं। इस बार इस सूची में दसवें स्थान पर हैनन एयरलाइंस, नौवें स्थान पर कोरियन एयर, आठवे स्थान पर एयर चाइना, सातवें स्थान पर होंगकोंग एयरलाइंस, छठवें स्थान पर चाइना ईऱ्स्टर्न एयरलाइंस, पांचवें एशियाना एयरलाइंस, चौथे स्थान पर फिलिपिंस एयरलाइंस, तीसरे स्थान पर एयर इंडिया, दूसरे स्थान पर आइसलैंडएयर, पहले स्थान पर एल एआई।
