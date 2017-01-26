बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बजट 2017: पीएम मोदी के एक फैसले ने थामे जेटली के 'अच्छे' कदम
Updated Thu, 26 Jan 2017 12:07 PM IST
अरुण जेटली
आगामी आम बजट के जरिए सुधार के बड़े फैसले लेने के मंसूबे बना चुके वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली का कदम प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के एक फैसले ने बांध दिया है। जेटली की लाचारी के पीछे प्रधानमंत्री का नोटबंदी का वह फैसला है, जिसकी वजह से बजट में उस हिसाब से फैसले नहीं ले सकेंगे, जिसकी योजना पहले से बनी थी।
अब, जबकि अगले सप्ताह ही संसद में आम बजट पेश होना है, जेटली पर इस बात का दबाव रहेगा कि वह नोटबंदी की वजह से मिले दर्द को बांटने के लिए लोक लुभावन फैसले लें।
उन पर पूंजीगत खर्च के साथ लोक कल्याणकारी कार्यों पर खर्च बढ़ाने का दबाव रहेगा। हालांकि उन्हें यह भी पता है कि नोटबंदी की वजह से अगले साल अर्थव्यवस्था की हालत वैसी नहीं रहेगी, जैसी कल्पना थी। इसका असर राजस्व वसूली पर भी पड़ेगा।
