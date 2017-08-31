बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
सेंसेक्स में दिखी हल्की बढ़त, निफ्टी 9900 के पार
Updated Thu, 31 Aug 2017 10:14 AM IST
गुरुवार को शेयर बाजार में हल्की तेजी दिखाई दी, जिसके चलते निफ्टी 9900 के पार चला गया है। हालांकि सेंसेक्स में भी 39 अंकों की बढ़त देखी गई। वहीं रुपये में 1 पैसे की कमजोरी देखी गई। गुरुवार को बीएसई का सेंसेक्स 31685 के स्तर पर खुला। वहीं निफ्टी में भी 21 अंकों की तेजी देखी गई और यह 9906 के स्तर पर खुला।
बीएसई का मिडकैप इंडेक्स 0.1 फीसदी बढ़ा है, जबकि निफ्टी के मिडकैप 100 इंडेक्स में भी 0.1 फीसदी की बढ़त दर्ज की गई है। बीएसई का स्मॉलकैप इंडेक्स 0.3 फीसदी तक मजबूत हुआ है। बाजार में कारोबार के इस दौरान दिग्गज शेयरों में भारती इंफ्रा, एनटीपीसी, बॉश, सन फार्मा और कोल इंडिया 1.8-0.8 फीसदी तक लुढ़के हैं। हालांकि दिग्गज शेयरों में विप्रो, रिलायंस इंडस्ट्रीज, हिंडाल्को, टेक महिंद्रा और ओएनजीसी 1.5-0.7 फीसदी तक बढ़े हैं।
रुपये में दिखी 1 पैसे की कमजोरी
डॉलर के मुकाबले रुपये में बुधवार को 1 पैसे की कमजोरी दिखी और यह 64.03 के स्तर पर खुला। वहीं डॉलर के मुकाबले रुपया बुधवार को 64.02 के स्तर पर बंद हुआ।
