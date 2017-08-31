Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

सेंसेक्स में दिखी हल्की बढ़त, निफ्टी 9900 के पार

amarujala.com- Written by: अनंत पालीवाल

Updated Thu, 31 Aug 2017 10:14 AM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
sensex on slide, nifty crosses 9900 mark on thursday 31 august
गुरुवार को शेयर बाजार में हल्की तेजी दिखाई दी, जिसके चलते निफ्टी 9900 के पार चला गया है। हालांकि सेंसेक्स में भी 39 अंकों की बढ़त देखी गई। वहीं रुपये में 1 पैसे की कमजोरी देखी गई। गुरुवार को बीएसई का सेंसेक्स 31685 के स्तर पर खुला। वहीं निफ्टी में भी 21 अंकों की तेजी देखी गई और यह 9906 के स्तर पर खुला। 
बीएसई का मिडकैप इंडेक्स 0.1 फीसदी बढ़ा है, जबकि निफ्टी के मिडकैप 100 इंडेक्स में भी 0.1 फीसदी की बढ़त दर्ज की गई है। बीएसई का स्मॉलकैप इंडेक्स 0.3 फीसदी तक मजबूत हुआ है। बाजार में कारोबार के इस दौरान दिग्गज शेयरों में भारती इंफ्रा, एनटीपीसी, बॉश, सन फार्मा और कोल इंडिया 1.8-0.8 फीसदी तक लुढ़के हैं। हालांकि दिग्गज शेयरों में विप्रो, रिलायंस इंडस्ट्रीज, हिंडाल्को, टेक महिंद्रा और ओएनजीसी 1.5-0.7 फीसदी तक बढ़े हैं।

रुपये में दिखी 1 पैसे की कमजोरी
डॉलर के मुकाबले रुपये में बुधवार को 1 पैसे की कमजोरी दिखी और यह 64.03 के स्तर पर खुला। वहीं डॉलर के मुकाबले रुपया बुधवार को 64.02 के स्तर पर बंद हुआ। 

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Amarujala Hindi News APP
Get all Business News in Hindi related to stock exchange, sensex news, finance, breaking news from share market news in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Business and more Hindi News.

  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

sensex nifty bse nse More ...

स्पॉटलाइट

एक सीरियल से घर-घर में फेमस हो गया था ये एक्टर, अब पा‌किस्तान में ये काम कर कमा रहा पैसे

  • गुरुवार, 31 अगस्त 2017
  • +
kasauti zindagi ki actor cezanne khan offer bigg boss 11 know his untold life

किचन की इन चीजों से चुटकियों में दूर होगा सिर दर्द

  • बुधवार, 30 अगस्त 2017
  • +
try these home remedy to get rid of headache

हसीनाओं ने पहनी ऐसी ऐसी ड्रेस, उड़ गई लोगों की नींद

  • बुधवार, 30 अगस्त 2017
  • +
These bollywood actresses backless dress style make your mind blow

अगर आपको भी है टाइट बेल्ट बांधने की आदत, तो जरूर पढ़ लें ये खबर

  • बुधवार, 30 अगस्त 2017
  • +
these mistake on a regular basis will effect your health badly

इस फोटो में छिपा है खतरनाक सांप, ढूंढ़कर दिखाएं

  • बुधवार, 30 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Can you spot the snake in this garden

जबर ख़बर

ये हैं पांच महिलाएं जिन्होंने बदल दिया तीन तलाक का इतिहास
Read More

चीन

BRICS: पीएम के दौरे से पहले बदले चीन के सुर, बोला- आपसी सहयोग के लिए काफी संभावनाएं

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi says China and India have great potential for cooperation

Most Read

शेयर बाजार में फिर से दिखी मजबूती, सेंसेक्स-निफ्टी में तेजी कायम

sensex, nifty rises on 30 august
  • बुधवार, 30 अगस्त 2017
  • +

26 अंक लुढ़के सेंसेक्स-निफ्टी, नार्थ कोरिया द्वारा मिसाइल दागे जाने से दिखा असर

sensex, nifty opens on a slide note on 29 august
  • मंगलवार, 29 अगस्त 2017
  • +

सेंसेक्स में दिखी 175 अंकों की मजबूती, निफ्टी एक बार फिर से 9900 के स्तर पर

Sensex opens up at a gain of 175 points on 28 august
  • सोमवार, 28 अगस्त 2017
  • +

BSE ने 200 कंपनियों के कारोबार पर लगाई रोक, 10 साल के लिए लगाया बैन

bse bans 200 companies from trading, promoters can't trade for 10 years in share market
  • मंगलवार, 22 अगस्त 2017
  • +

एक महीने में डूबे निवेशकों के 1 लाख करोड़, सेसेंक्स निचले स्तर पर

investor losses 95 thousand crore in share market in last one month
  • शनिवार, 12 अगस्त 2017
  • +

सिक्का के इस्तीफे से हिला शेयर बाजार, 200 अंक टूटा सेंसेक्स, इंफोसिस के शेयर 6 फीसदी गिरे

sensex, nifty slides to a new low after vishal sikka resigns as infosys ceo
  • शुक्रवार, 18 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
remembering amrita pritam on her birthday amrita pritam has lived feminism in true sense
मैं इनका मुरीद

बर्थडे स्पेशल - अमृता प्रीतम : एक कवयित्री जिसने स्त्रीवाद को शब्द दर शब्द जिया

ganesh stuti on ganesh puja by shankar mahadevan gajananam gajavadanam
इरशाद

गणेशोत्सव स्पेशल - इस गणेश स्तुति से भक्ति रस के सागर में गोते लगाएं

Ye shaam kuch udaas hai
मेरे अल्फाज़

हमारी पाठक नीरजा मेहता ने बताया, ये शाम कुछ उदास है

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!