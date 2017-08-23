आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

सेंसेक्स में दिखी 100 अंकों की तेजी, 9800 के ऊपर खुला निफ्टी

amarujala.com- Presented By: अनंत पालीवाल

Updated Wed, 23 Aug 2017 10:18 AM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
sensex, nifty rises to a new high on wednesday 23 august
बुधवार के दिन शेयर बाजार में तेजी देखने को मिली और सेंसेक्स में 100 अंकों से ज्यादा की बढ़त देखने को मिली। बीएसई का सेंसेक्स 122 अंकों की बढ़त के साथ 31414 कारोबार करते हुए देखा गया। 
वहीं निफ्टी भी 9800 के पार कारोबार करते हुए देखा गया। एनएसई का निफ्टी 46 अंकों की बढ़त के साथ 9811 के स्तर पर कारोबार करते हुए देखा गया। 

मिडकैप और स्मॉलकैप शेयरों में भी खरीदारी आई है। बीएसई का मिडकैप इंडेक्स 0.6 फीसदी बढ़ा है, जबकि निफ्टी के मिडकैप 100 इंडेक्स में 0.6 फीसदी की मजबूती आई है। बीएसई का स्मॉलकैप इंडेक्स 0.6 फीसदी तक मजबूत हुआ है। बैंकिंग, आईटी, मेटल, फार्मा, रियल्टी और ऑयल एंड गैस शेयरों में खरीदारी आई है। बैंक निफ्टी 0.5 फीसदी उछलकर 24,091 के स्तर पर कारोबार कर रहा है।

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Amarujala Hindi News APP
Get all Business News in Hindi related to stock exchange, sensex news, finance, breaking news from share market news in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Business and more Hindi News.

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

sensex nifty bse nse More ...

स्पॉटलाइट

जानें क्या कहता है आपके आईलाइनर लगाने का अंदाज

  • बुधवार, 23 अगस्त 2017
  • +
your eyeliner says about your  personality

रात में लाइट जलाकर सोते हैं तो हो जाएं सावधान

  • बुधवार, 23 अगस्त 2017
  • +
side effects of sleeping with the light on

गीता बाली से शादी के बाद शम्मी कपूर की जिंदगी में हुआ था ये चमत्कार, रातोंरात बन गए थे सुपरस्टार

  • बुधवार, 23 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Shammi Kapoor stardom post marriage with Geeta Bali

अगर आप हैं ऑयली स्किन से परेशान तो जरूर आपनाएं ये घरेलू उपाय

  • बुधवार, 23 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Here is how you can take care of your oily skin

54 वर्ष की उम्र में भी झलक रही है श्रीदेवी की खूबसूरती, देखें तस्वीरें

  • बुधवार, 23 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Lakme Fashion Week 2017 latest photos of sridevi and khushi kapoor at Manish Malhotra fashion show

जबर ख़बर

ये हैं पांच महिलाएं जिन्होंने बदल दिया तीन तलाक का इतिहास
Read More

तीन तलाक को कानूनी तलाक

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने सुनाया ऐतिहासिक फैसला- तीन तलाक को बताया असंवैधानिक

five judge bench of supreme court to pronunce verdict on triple talaq today

Most Read

BSE ने 200 कंपनियों के कारोबार पर लगाई रोक, 10 साल के लिए लगाया बैन

bse bans 200 companies from trading, promoters can't trade for 10 years in share market
  • मंगलवार, 22 अगस्त 2017
  • +

सेंसेक्स में दिखी 100 अंकों की तेजी, 9800 के ऊपर खुला निफ्टी

sensex, nifty rises to a new high on wednesday 23 august
  • बुधवार, 23 अगस्त 2017
  • +

सिक्का के इस्तीफे से हिला शेयर बाजार, 200 अंक टूटा सेंसेक्स, इंफोसिस के शेयर 6 फीसदी गिरे

sensex, nifty slides to a new low after vishal sikka resigns as infosys ceo
  • शुक्रवार, 18 अगस्त 2017
  • +

शेयर बाजार में दिखी हल्की तेजी, 31600 के पार हुआ सेंसेक्स

sensex, nifty rises on new high on monday 21 august
  • सोमवार, 21 अगस्त 2017
  • +

एक महीने में डूबे निवेशकों के 1 लाख करोड़, सेसेंक्स निचले स्तर पर

investor losses 95 thousand crore in share market in last one month
  • शनिवार, 12 अगस्त 2017
  • +

29 हजार पर आया सोना, चांदी भी 320 रुपये पर लुढ़की

Gold slides to 29k, silver down by 320 rupees
  • बुधवार, 2 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
padmashri bekal utsahi got pen name from prime minister of india jawaharlal nehru
मुड़ मुड़ के देखता हूं

बेकल उत्साही: जब नेहरू ने दिया शायर को तख़ल्लुस

Shahryar favorite shayar of Gulzar
काव्य चर्चा

शहरयार: लहू-लुहान सभी कर रहे हैं सूरज को, किसी को ख़ौफ़ यहां रात का नहीं क्या?

kumar vishwas live performance at amar ujala yuva shakti at rohtak
इरशाद

कुमार विश्वास ने गाया, झूमे लोग - पार्ट 2

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!