सेंसेक्स में दिखी 100 अंकों की तेजी, 9800 के ऊपर खुला निफ्टी
Updated Wed, 23 Aug 2017 10:18 AM IST
बुधवार के दिन शेयर बाजार में तेजी देखने को मिली और सेंसेक्स में 100 अंकों से ज्यादा की बढ़त देखने को मिली। बीएसई का सेंसेक्स 122 अंकों की बढ़त के साथ 31414 कारोबार करते हुए देखा गया।
वहीं निफ्टी भी 9800 के पार कारोबार करते हुए देखा गया। एनएसई का निफ्टी 46 अंकों की बढ़त के साथ 9811 के स्तर पर कारोबार करते हुए देखा गया।
मिडकैप और स्मॉलकैप शेयरों में भी खरीदारी आई है। बीएसई का मिडकैप इंडेक्स 0.6 फीसदी बढ़ा है, जबकि निफ्टी के मिडकैप 100 इंडेक्स में 0.6 फीसदी की मजबूती आई है। बीएसई का स्मॉलकैप इंडेक्स 0.6 फीसदी तक मजबूत हुआ है। बैंकिंग, आईटी, मेटल, फार्मा, रियल्टी और ऑयल एंड गैस शेयरों में खरीदारी आई है। बैंक निफ्टी 0.5 फीसदी उछलकर 24,091 के स्तर पर कारोबार कर रहा है।
शुक्रवार, 18 अगस्त 2017
