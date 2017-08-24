बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
शराब कंपनियों के स्टॉक में तेजी की वजह से शेयर बाजार में दिखी बढ़त
{"_id":"599e5b544f1c1bbd6c8b461c","slug":"sensex-nifty-rises-on-a-flat-note-due-to-supreme-court-order-on-liquor-companies","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0930\u093e\u092c \u0915\u0902\u092a\u0928\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u0949\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0947\u091c\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0940 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0924","category":{"title":"Bazar","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u091c\u093c\u093e\u0930","slug":"bazaar"}}
Updated Thu, 24 Aug 2017 10:21 AM IST
सुप्रीम कोर्ट
द्वारा बुधवार को शहरी सीमा में पड़ने वाले हाईवे पर शराब बेचने की अनुमित दिए जाने के बाद
शेयर बाजार
में गुरुवार को इसका अच्छा असर देखने को मिला। सेंसेक्स और निफ्टी दोनों में इन कंपनियों के शेयर चढ़ने से बढ़त देखने को मिली।
पढ़ें-
अब शहरों से गुजरने वाली सड़कों के किनारे मिलेगी शराब
सेंसेक्स 105 अंक बढ़कर के 31673 पर खुला और वहीं निफ्टी में 29 अंकों की तेजी देखने को मिली और ये 9881 के स्तर पर खुला।
बैंकिंग, कैपिटल गुड्स, कंज्यूमर ड्युरेबल्स, ऑयल एंड गैस और रियल्टी शेयरों में दबाव नजर आ रहा है। बैंक निफ्टी 0.2 फीसदी गिरकर 24,270 के नीचे फिसल गया है। हालांकि आईटी, एफएमसीजी, मेटल और फार्मा शेयरों में अच्छी खरीदारी आई है।
रुपया 7 पैसे मजबूत होकर खुला हफ्ते के चौथे कारोबारी दिन रुपए की मजबूत शुरुआत हुई। डॉलर के मुकाबले रुपया 7 पैसे बढ़कर 64.04 के स्तर पर खुला।
Write a Comment | View Comments
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"599e71954f1c1b14098b471f","slug":"try-these-five-japanese-beauty-secrets-for-instant-glowing-skin","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0932 \u092d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0928\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0916\u0942\u092c\u0938\u0942\u0930\u0924 ? \u0906\u091c \u0939\u0940 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u092f\u0947 5 \u091c\u093e\u092a\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u0947","category":{"title":"Beauty tips","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"beauty-tips"}}
{"_id":"599e69c34f1c1b806f8b47d4","slug":"south-superstar-and-vivegam-actor-ajith-kumar-unknown-facts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0930\u0947\u0938\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u092f\u0942\u0902 \u0938\u0941\u092a\u0930\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u0947 '\u0925\u093e\u0932\u093e' \u0905\u091c\u0940\u0924 \u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930, \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0902\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u0932\u093f\u0915","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"599e5fbe4f1c1ba8188b48fc","slug":"know-the-home-made-recipe-of-modak-on-the-ocassion-of-ganesh-chaturthi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0917\u0923\u0947\u0936 \u091a\u0924\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902, \u0918\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u0940 \u091a\u0941\u091f\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0915 ","category":{"title":"Healthy Food ","title_hn":"\u0939\u0947\u0932\u094d\u200d\u0926\u0940 \u092b\u0942\u0921","slug":"healthy-food"}}
{"_id":"599e4ec44f1c1b9f3b8b47a0","slug":"tomato-ketchup-will-clean-these-5-household-things-easily","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092c \u091f\u094b\u092e\u0948\u091f\u094b \u0915\u0947\u091a\u0905\u092a \u0938\u0947 \u091a\u092e\u0915\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u092c\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0928, \u0918\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u092b\u093e\u0908","category":{"title":"Home Remedies","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0916\u0947","slug":"home-remedies"}}
{"_id":"599e52964f1c1bf61a8b47ee","slug":"gracy-singh-popular-with-film-lagaan-now-disappear-from-film-industry","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u0939\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0938\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u0924\u094b\u0902\u0930\u093e\u0924 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0906\u092e\u093f\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928, \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u091c\u094b \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"599e5b544f1c1bbd6c8b461c","slug":"sensex-nifty-rises-on-a-flat-note-due-to-supreme-court-order-on-liquor-companies","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0930\u093e\u092c \u0915\u0902\u092a\u0928\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u0949\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0947\u091c\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0940 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0924","category":{"title":"Bazar","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u091c\u093c\u093e\u0930","slug":"bazaar"}}
{"_id":"599bf98a4f1c1b675e8b4ad0","slug":"bse-bans-200-companies-from-trading-promoters-can-t-trade-for-10-years-in-share-market","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"BSE \u0928\u0947 200 \u0915\u0902\u092a\u0928\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0908 \u0930\u094b\u0915, 10 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0932\u0917\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0948\u0928","category":{"title":"Bazar","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u091c\u093c\u093e\u0930","slug":"bazaar"}}
{"_id":"599d08de4f1c1b73568b457f","slug":"sensex-nifty-rises-to-a-new-high-on-wednesday-23-august","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0947\u0902\u0938\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0940 100 \u0905\u0902\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0947\u091c\u0940, 9800 \u0915\u0947 \u090a\u092a\u0930 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e \u0928\u093f\u092b\u094d\u091f\u0940","category":{"title":"Bazar","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u091c\u093c\u093e\u0930","slug":"bazaar"}}
{"_id":"599672904f1c1b60498b4881","slug":"sensex-nifty-slides-to-a-new-low-after-vishal-sikka-resigns-as-infosys-ceo","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0915\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0940\u092b\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u091c\u093e\u0930, 200 \u0905\u0902\u0915 \u091f\u0942\u091f\u093e \u0938\u0947\u0902\u0938\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0938, \u0907\u0902\u092b\u094b\u0938\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 6 \u092b\u0940\u0938\u0926\u0940 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u0947","category":{"title":"Bazar","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u091c\u093c\u093e\u0930","slug":"bazaar"}}
शुक्रवार, 18 अगस्त 2017
+
{"_id":"599a64d54f1c1b8e388b4afb","slug":"sensex-nifty-rises-on-new-high-on-monday-21-august","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0940 \u0939\u0932\u094d\u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0947\u091c\u0940, 31600 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0938\u0947\u0902\u0938\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Bazar","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u091c\u093c\u093e\u0930","slug":"bazaar"}}
{"_id":"598e743c4f1c1b2f0e8b4633","slug":"investor-losses-95-thousand-crore-in-share-market-in-last-one-month","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u0928\u0924\u092e \u0938\u094d\u0924\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u093e \u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0915\u0947\u091f, 95 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0915\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0928\u093f\u0935\u0947\u0936\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0928\u0941\u0915\u0938\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Bazar","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u091c\u093c\u093e\u0930","slug":"bazaar"}}
{"_id":"599da4ec4f1c1bdf168b4607","slug":"renowned-urdu-poet-ali-sardar-jafri-famous-poem-teen-sharabi","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u0930\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u095e\u0930\u0940: \u092e\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0915\u094b, \u092a\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0938 \u0914\u0930 \u0932\u0902\u0926\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902\u00a0\u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947 \u092e\u0948\u0902\u0928\u0947 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0936\u0930\u093e\u092c\u0940...","category":{"title":"Irshaad","title_hn":"\u0907\u0930\u0936\u093e\u0926","slug":"irshaad"}}
{"_id":"599c56f14f1c1bff068b4762","slug":"manisha-joban-katte-van-ujadtaa-jangal","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0941\u091c\u0930\u093e\u0924 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0920\u0915 \u092e\u0928\u0940\u0937\u093e \u091c\u094b\u092c\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u091f\u0940\u0938, \u0939\u094b \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0915\u093c\u0941\u0926\u0930\u0924 \u0938\u0902\u0917 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u0935\u093e\u0921\u093c","category":{"title":"Mere Alfaz","title_hn":"\u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0905\u0932\u094d\u092b\u093e\u091c\u093c","slug":"mere-alfaz"}}
{"_id":"599d894b4f1c1b3e6b8b45d3","slug":"remembering-nida-fazli-the-great-lyricist-shayar-and-poet-of-life-and-love","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u093f\u0926\u093e \u095e\u093e\u095b\u0932\u0940: \u0927\u0942\u092a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u094b \u0918\u091f\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u093e \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u094b, \u091c\u093c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u091f\u093e \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u094b","category":{"title":"Main Inka Mureed","title_hn":"\u092e\u0948\u0902 \u0907\u0928\u0915\u093e \u092e\u0941\u0930\u0940\u0926","slug":"main-inka-mureed"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!