आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

शराब कंपनियों के स्टॉक में तेजी की वजह से शेयर बाजार में दिखी बढ़त

amarujala.com- Written by: अनंत पालीवाल

Updated Thu, 24 Aug 2017 10:21 AM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
sensex, nifty rises on a flat note due to supreme court order on liquor companies
सुप्रीम कोर्ट द्वारा बुधवार को शहरी सीमा में पड़ने वाले हाईवे पर शराब बेचने की अनुमित दिए जाने के बाद शेयर बाजार में गुरुवार को इसका अच्छा असर देखने को मिला। सेंसेक्स और निफ्टी दोनों में इन कंपनियों के शेयर चढ़ने से बढ़त देखने को मिली। 
पढ़ें- अब शहरों से गुजरने वाली सड़कों के किनारे मिलेगी शराब

सेंसेक्स 105 अंक बढ़कर के 31673 पर खुला और वहीं निफ्टी में 29 अंकों की तेजी देखने को मिली और ये  9881 के स्तर पर खुला।

बैंकिंग, कैपिटल गुड्स, कंज्यूमर ड्युरेबल्स, ऑयल एंड गैस और रियल्टी शेयरों में दबाव नजर आ रहा है। बैंक निफ्टी 0.2 फीसदी गिरकर 24,270 के नीचे फिसल गया है। हालांकि आईटी, एफएमसीजी, मेटल और फार्मा शेयरों में अच्छी खरीदारी आई है।

रुपया 7 पैसे मजबूत होकर खुला हफ्ते के चौथे कारोबारी दिन रुपए की मजबूत शुरुआत हुई। डॉलर के मुकाबले रुपया 7 पैसे बढ़कर 64.04 के स्तर पर खुला।

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Amarujala Hindi News APP
Get all Business News in Hindi related to stock exchange, sensex news, finance, breaking news from share market news in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Business and more Hindi News.

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

sensex nifty nse bse More ...

स्पॉटलाइट

पल भर में बनना है खूबसूरत ? आज ही अपनाएं ये 5 जापानी तरीके

  • गुरुवार, 24 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Try these five Japanese beauty secrets for instant glowing skin

कार रेसर से यूं सुपरस्टार बने 'थाला' अजीत कुमार, करोड़ों की संपत्ति के हैं मालिक

  • गुरुवार, 24 अगस्त 2017
  • +
South superstar and 'Vivegam' actor Ajith Kumar unknown facts

इस गणेश चतुर्थी बाजार से नहीं, घर पर ही चुटकियों में बनाएं मोदक

  • गुरुवार, 24 अगस्त 2017
  • +
know the home made recipe of modak on the ocassion of Ganesh Chaturthi

अब टोमैटो केचअप से चमकाएं बर्तन, घर की भी होगी सफाई

  • गुरुवार, 24 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Tomato Ketchup will clean these 5 household things easily

पहली ही फिल्म से रातोंरात स्टार बनी थी आमिर खान की ये हीरोइन, ऐसा क्या हुआ जो छोड़ना पड़ा बॉलीवुड

  • गुरुवार, 24 अगस्त 2017
  • +
gracy singh popular with film lagaan now disappear from film industry

जबर ख़बर

ये हैं पांच महिलाएं जिन्होंने बदल दिया तीन तलाक का इतिहास
Read More

200 रुपये का नोट

सितंबर से मार्केट में आएगा 200 रुपये का नोट, सरकार ने जारी किया नोटिफिकेशन

rbi to introduce new rupees 200 note by september first week

Most Read

शराब कंपनियों के स्टॉक में तेजी की वजह से शेयर बाजार में दिखी बढ़त

sensex, nifty rises on a flat note due to supreme court order on liquor companies
  • गुरुवार, 24 अगस्त 2017
  • +

BSE ने 200 कंपनियों के कारोबार पर लगाई रोक, 10 साल के लिए लगाया बैन

bse bans 200 companies from trading, promoters can't trade for 10 years in share market
  • मंगलवार, 22 अगस्त 2017
  • +

सेंसेक्स में दिखी 100 अंकों की तेजी, 9800 के ऊपर खुला निफ्टी

sensex, nifty rises to a new high on wednesday 23 august
  • बुधवार, 23 अगस्त 2017
  • +

सिक्का के इस्तीफे से हिला शेयर बाजार, 200 अंक टूटा सेंसेक्स, इंफोसिस के शेयर 6 फीसदी गिरे

sensex, nifty slides to a new low after vishal sikka resigns as infosys ceo
  • शुक्रवार, 18 अगस्त 2017
  • +

शेयर बाजार में दिखी हल्की तेजी, 31600 के पार हुआ सेंसेक्स

sensex, nifty rises on new high on monday 21 august
  • सोमवार, 21 अगस्त 2017
  • +

एक महीने में डूबे निवेशकों के 1 लाख करोड़, सेसेंक्स निचले स्तर पर

investor losses 95 thousand crore in share market in last one month
  • शनिवार, 12 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
renowned urdu poet ali sardar jafri famous poem teen sharabi
इरशाद

अली सरदार जाफ़री: मास्को, पेरिस और लंदन में देखे मैंने तीन शराबी...

katte van -ujadtaa jangal
मेरे अल्फाज़

गुजरात से हमारी पाठक मनीषा जोबन की टीस, हो रहा क़ुदरत संग खिलवाड़

remembering nida fazli the great lyricist shayar and poet of life and love
मैं इनका मुरीद

निदा फ़ाज़ली: धूप में निकलो घटाओं में नहा कर देखो, ज़िंदगी क्या है किताबों को हटा कर देखो

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!