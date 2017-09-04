बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
हाइड्रोजन बम के टेस्ट करने से गिरा शेयर मार्केट, सेंसेक्स-निफ्टी में दिखी कमजोर शुरुआत
शेयर बाजार में गिरावट
उत्तर कोरिया द्वारा रविवार को हाइड्रोजन बम का टेस्ट करने से सोमवार को पहले दिन शेयर मार्केट में गिरावट देखने को मिली। विश्व और एशियाई बाजारों में दिखी कमजोरी का असर घरेलू मार्केट में भी देखने को मिला। सेंसेक्स और निफ्टी दोनों में हल्की कमजोरी देखने को मिली।
बीएसई का सेंसेक्स 50 अंक गिरकर 31855 पर कारोबार करते हुए देखा गया। वहीं नेशनल स्टॉक एक्सचेंज का निफ्टी भी 10 अंकों की गिरावट के साथ 9964 के स्तर पर कारोबार करते हुए देखा गया।
दिग्गज शेयरों की सुस्ती के साथ ही स्मॉलकैप और मिडकैप शेयरों में भी कमजोरी दिख रही। स्मॉलकैप शेयरों में भी थोड़ी खरीदारी दिखी। बीएसई का स्मॉलकैप इंडेक्स 0.06 फीसदी की मामूला बढ़त के साथ 16140 पर रहा वहीं मिडकैप इंडेक्स 0.03 फीसदी घटकर कारोबार करते हुए देखा गया।
