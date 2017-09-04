Download App
हाइड्रोजन बम के टेस्ट करने से गिरा शेयर मार्केट, सेंसेक्स-निफ्टी में दिखी कमजोर शुरुआत

amarujala.com- Written by: अनंत पालीवाल

Updated Mon, 04 Sep 2017 10:46 AM IST
sensex, nifty opens on a low as north korea conducts hydrogen test

शेयर बाजार में गिरावट PC: self

उत्तर कोरिया द्वारा रविवार को हाइड्रोजन बम का टेस्ट करने से सोमवार को पहले दिन शेयर मार्केट में गिरावट देखने को मिली। विश्व और एशियाई बाजारों में दिखी कमजोरी का असर घरेलू मार्केट में भी देखने को मिला। सेंसेक्स और निफ्टी दोनों में हल्की कमजोरी देखने को मिली। 
बीएसई का सेंसेक्स 50 अंक गिरकर 31855 पर कारोबार करते हुए देखा गया। वहीं नेशनल स्टॉक एक्सचेंज का निफ्टी भी 10 अंकों की गिरावट के साथ 9964 के स्तर पर कारोबार करते हुए देखा गया। 

दिग्गज शेयरों की सुस्ती के साथ ही स्मॉलकैप और मिडकैप शेयरों में भी कमजोरी दिख रही। स्मॉलकैप शेयरों में भी थोड़ी खरीदारी दिखी। बीएसई का स्मॉलकैप इंडेक्स 0.06 फीसदी की मामूला बढ़त के साथ 16140 पर रहा  वहीं मिडकैप इंडेक्स 0.03 फीसदी घटकर कारोबार करते हुए देखा गया।

