Ola ने लांच की शेयर एक्सप्रेस, किराए में 30 फीसदी कमी
Updated Wed, 04 Jan 2017 06:26 PM IST
Ola Cabs
कैब एग्रीगेटर ओला ने उपभोक्ताओं को और बेहतर एवं किफायती सेवाएं उपलब्ध कराने के प्रयास में नए फीचर 'शेयर एक्सप्रेस' को लॉन्च किया है। 100 से अधिक मार्गो पर लागू होगा। कंपनी ने बुधवार को एक बयान जारी कर बताया कि शेयर एक्सप्रेस, ओला शेयर राइड की कीमतों में 30 फीसदी तक कमी लाकर राइड शेयरिंग के अनुभव को कई गुना बेहतर एवं किफायती बनाती है।
शेयर एक्सप्रेस फीचर को शहर के कुछ लोकप्रिय निर्धारित मार्ग पर शुरू किया गया है। वे उपभोक्ता जिनकी पिक-अप एवं ड्रॉप-ऑफ लोकेशन आपस में मेल खाती है, वे ओला ऐप के शेयर आइकन पर जाकर अपने लिए राइड बुक कर सकते हैं।
जल्द 10 अन्य शेयरों में लांच होगी शेयर एक्सप्रेस
निकट भविष्य में ओला 10 शहरों के 300 से अधिक मार्गों पर शेयर एक्सप्रेस की सेवाओं को विस्तारित करने की योजना बना रही है।
ओला के मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी और श्रेणी प्रमुख रघुवेश सरूप ने कहा कि ओला सड़कों पर प्रदूषण एवं जाम की समस्याओं को कम करने के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है।
शेयर्ड राइड के लिए हमारा नया फीचर 'शेयर एक्सप्रेस' ओला शेयर को और अधिक किफायती बनाता है। इसके साथ राइड की कीमत 4 किलोमीटर के लिए मात्र 30 रुपये हो जाती है।
