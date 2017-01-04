आपका शहर Close

Ola ने लांच की शेयर एक्सप्रेस, किराए में 30 फीसदी कमी

{"_id":"586cef084f1c1b025215a0cf","slug":"ola-launches-share-express-with-the-30-percent-cut-in-fare","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"Ola \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u0938\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938, \u0915\u093f\u0930\u093e\u090f \u092e\u0947\u0902 30 \u092b\u0940\u0938\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u092e\u0940","category":{"title":"Bazar","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u091c\u093c\u093e\u0930","slug":"bazaar"}}

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Wed, 04 Jan 2017 06:26 PM IST
Ola launches share express with the 30 percent cut in fare

Ola Cabs

कैब एग्रीगेटर ओला ने उपभोक्ताओं को और बेहतर एवं किफायती सेवाएं उपलब्ध कराने के प्रयास में नए फीचर 'शेयर एक्सप्रेस' को लॉन्च किया है। 100 से अधिक मार्गो पर लागू होगा। कंपनी ने बुधवार को एक बयान जारी कर बताया कि शेयर एक्सप्रेस, ओला शेयर राइड की कीमतों में 30 फीसदी तक कमी लाकर राइड शेयरिंग के अनुभव को कई गुना बेहतर एवं किफायती बनाती है।
शेयर एक्सप्रेस फीचर को शहर के कुछ लोकप्रिय निर्धारित मार्ग पर शुरू किया गया है। वे उपभोक्ता जिनकी पिक-अप एवं ड्रॉप-ऑफ लोकेशन आपस में मेल खाती है, वे ओला ऐप के शेयर आइकन पर जाकर अपने लिए राइड बुक कर सकते हैं।

 
जल्‍द 10 अन्य शेयरों में लांच होगी शेयर एक्सप्रेस
﻿