Download App
आपका शहर Close

स्टॉक मार्केट को आईटी सॉल्युशंस देने के लिए नोमुरा ने की 8 स्टार्टअप से पार्टनरशिप

amarujala.com- Presented By: अनंत पालीवाल

Updated Thu, 16 Nov 2017 01:18 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
noumura partners with startup firms to give it solutions to stock market
वैश्विक निवेश बैंक नोमुरा ने अपने इंडिया फिनटेक प्रोग्राम के तहत आठ स्टार्टअप की पहचान की है, जिसका उद्देश्य पूंजी बाजार एवं निवेश बैंकिंग (सीएमआईबी) के लिए अनूठे सॉल्युशंस का निर्माण करना है।
कंपनी ने विज्ञप्ति में कहा कि भारत में ‘वॉयेजर-नोमुरा फिनटेक पार्टनरशिप’ को इस साल की शुरुआत में शुरू किया गया था, जिसका उद्देश्य सीएमआईबी के लिए अनूठे सॉल्यूशंस का निर्माण करना है, जिनका इस्तेमाल कंपनियों तथा वित्तीय सेवा उद्योग में हो सके।

नोमुरा ने कहा कि इन आठ स्टार्टअप का चयन 150 से अधिक वैश्विक आवेदकों में से किया गया है, जिन्होंने ‘प्रूफ ऑफ कॉन्सेप्ट’ विकसित करने के लिए नोमुरा के साथ 10 सप्ताह से अधिक समय के लिए मिलकर काम किया था।

चिन्हित आठ स्टार्टअप में दातुम सॉल्यूशंस, रिकमेंडर लैब्स, सेंसफोर्थ, सिमिलिटी, स्ट्राइड डॉट एआई, सुुरूकाम, तुकीताकी तथा वीफ्रेज हैं। नोमुरा होल्डिंग्स में इनोवेशन के वरिष्ठ प्रबंध निदेशक यो अकातसुका ने कहा कि भारत में वॉयेज पहल वित्तीय नवाचार को वैश्विक स्तर पर लाने की हमारी प्रतिबद्धता का संकेत है। 
सम्बंधित खबरें :

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Business News in Hindi related to stock exchange, sensex news, finance, breaking news from share market news in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Business and more Hindi News.

Comments

Browse By Tags

stock market noumura startup it solutions More ...

स्पॉटलाइट

शुक्र ग्रह को मजबूत करने के लिए करें ये 4 उपाय, दूर होंगी परेशानियां

  • गुरुवार, 16 नवंबर 2017
  • +
follow these four tips for strong your venus planet

Dhadak Poster: लहंगा-चोली में भागीं जाह्नवी कपूर, पकड़ने को पीछे दौड़े ईशान

  • गुरुवार, 16 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar new poster of Dhadak released

Video: ममता बनर्जी ने शाहरुख खान को अपनी कार से छोड़ा एयरपोर्ट, SRK ने पैर छूकर लिया आशीर्वाद

  • गुरुवार, 16 नवंबर 2017
  • +
SRK Hitches A Ride with Mamta Banerjee car in kolkata

NPCIL में कई पदों पर वैकेंसी, 25 नवंबर से पहले करें आवेदन

  • गुरुवार, 16 नवंबर 2017
  • +
npcil release notification for the post of apprentice

42 बसों से बना दिया ऐसा बंकर, न्यूक्लियर अटैक तक झेलने की है पावर

  • गुरुवार, 16 नवंबर 2017
  • +
man made a bunker with school bus which has power to stand after nuclear attack also

जबर ख़बर

आर्मी चीफ बिपिन रावत बोले- जंग का तरीका बदला, बॉर्डर पर चलानी होंगी बख्तरबंद गाड़ियां
Read More

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

PoK पर फारूक के बिगड़े बोल, 70 साल में तय नहीं कर पाए अब कहते हैं ये हमारा हिस्सा है

Farooq Abdullah give reaction on POK
Comio Mobile

Most Read

सरकारी बैंकों के शेयरों में जबरदस्त उछाल, BSE पहली बार पहुंचा 33 हजार के पार

hike in PSU banks share, Sensex breaches 33 thousand mark
  • बुधवार, 25 अक्टूबर 2017
  • +

विश्व बैंक की रिपोर्ट से उछला शेयर बाजार, सेसेंक्स अपने शिखर पर

sensex closes on a record high of 33600 points, nifty at 10440
  • बुधवार, 1 नवंबर 2017
  • +

सेंसेक्स-निफ्टी ऑल टाइम हाई पर, ऐसे करें इन्वेस्टमेंट की प्लानिंग

sensex nifty on a all time high, do investment planning like this
  • शुक्रवार, 27 अक्टूबर 2017
  • +

मंगलमय हुआ शेयर मार्केट, पहली बार सेंसेक्स 33850 के पार

sensex on a record high for the first time
  • मंगलवार, 7 नवंबर 2017
  • +

सेंसेक्स 33650 के पार, निफ्टी में दिखी 23 अंकों की बढ़त

sensex, nifty up by 23 points on friday 3 november
  • शुक्रवार, 3 नवंबर 2017
  • +

बुधवार की तेजी के बाद सेंसेक्स में दिखी सुस्त चाल, निफ्टी की हल्की शुरुआत

sensex, nifty opens on a flat trade on thursday 2 november
  • गुरुवार, 2 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!